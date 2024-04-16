Man booked for raping Zirakpur realtor’s worker

Zirakpur, April 15
Police have registered a case against Manpreet Singh on the charge of raping a 19-year-old girl of Sangrur who was staying in a rented room here. The accused is absconding.
The complainant said after completing class XII, she got a job with a property dealer in Lohgarh area of Zirakpur. The dealer rented a room in Lohgarh area for her.
On April 4, she had gone out for dinner with the owner of the house and his wife, and returned around 11 o’clock. One of her acquaintances sent Manpreet Singh to pick her up.
On April 12, her health deteriorated and she informed her mother about the incident. The girl was admitted to the Civil Hospital after which they came to know she had been raped. After investigating the matter, the police registered a case against Manpreet under various Sections, including that of rape.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Only 3% ED cases against politicians, honest have nothing to fear: PM Modi
Slams Opposition parties, says laws governing probe agencies...
No relief for Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal yet, Supreme Court to take up plea on April 29
Delhi court extends CM’s judicial custody till April 23
‘Calculated bid to weaken judiciary’: 21 former judges write letter to CJI
Part of PM’s campaign to browbeat judiciary: Congress
Days after Mahendragarh tragedy, 8-year-old girl dies in auto mishap in Yamunanagar
Vehicle hits bike, overturns in Yamunanagar; 5 pupils hurt