Man booked for raping Zirakpur realtor’s worker

Tribune News Service

Zirakpur, April 15

Police have registered a case against Manpreet Singh on the charge of raping a 19-year-old girl of Sangrur who was staying in a rented room here. The accused is absconding.

The complainant said after completing class XII, she got a job with a property dealer in Lohgarh area of Zirakpur. The dealer rented a room in Lohgarh area for her.

On April 4, she had gone out for dinner with the owner of the house and his wife, and returned around 11 o’clock. One of her acquaintances sent Manpreet Singh to pick her up.

On April 12, her health deteriorated and she informed her mother about the incident. The girl was admitted to the Civil Hospital after which they came to know she had been raped. After investigating the matter, the police registered a case against Manpreet under various Sections, including that of rape.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Sangrur #Zirakpur