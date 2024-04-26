National Lok Adalat to be held in Panchkula on May 11

Panchkula, April 25
A National Lok Adalat will be held here on May 11.
Separate Benches will be set up at the District Courts Complex, Panchkula, and subdivisional court in Kalka to hear cases.
Rajesh Kumar Yadav, CJM and Secretary, District Legal Services Authority, today said cases pertaining to the Negotiable Instruments Act, family disputes, traffic violations, Motor Vehicles Act and other criminal and civil matters would be taken up during the Lok Adalat.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court dismisses PILs seeking 100% cross-verification of EVM votes with VVPAT slips
Bench however, issues certain directions to Election Commiss...
Lok Sabha election 2024: Voting under way in 88 constituencies across 13 states, UTs; Rahul Gandhi, Hema Malini in fray
Polling started at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm
2 terrorists dead, 2 Army personnel injured as gunfight resumes in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla
Fresh exchange of firing takes place at Check Mohalla Nowpor...
London resident Inderpal Singh Gaba arrested by NIA in Indian mission attack case
On March 19, a large group of protesters were found to have ...
In Haryana, Kumari Selja picked for Sirsa Lok Sabha seat, Deepender Hooda Rohtak
Congress’s Haryana list of 8 out | Birender’s son denied His...