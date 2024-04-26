National Lok Adalat to be held in Panchkula on May 11

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, April 25

A National Lok Adalat will be held here on May 11.

Separate Benches will be set up at the District Courts Complex, Panchkula, and subdivisional court in Kalka to hear cases.

Rajesh Kumar Yadav, CJM and Secretary, District Legal Services Authority, today said cases pertaining to the Negotiable Instruments Act, family disputes, traffic violations, Motor Vehicles Act and other criminal and civil matters would be taken up during the Lok Adalat.

