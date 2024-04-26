Panchkula cops bust gang of bike thieves, 2 arrested

Panchkula, April 25
The Panchkula police claimed to have solved six cases of motorcycle theft by busting a gang of thieves. The police arrested two members of the gang and recovered three stolen motorcycles from them.
Officials said a team of Crime Branch comprising Inspector Gurmail Singh and others busted a gang of motorcycle thieves and arrested two persons. The suspects were identified as Rajeev Maurya, a resident of Bareilly district in Uttar Pradesh, and Atul, a resident of Raghbir Nagar in Delhi, both currently putting up at Kakrali village in Mohali.
They said the thieves allegedly stole a two-wheeler from outside a house in Sector 26 in October last year, a motorcycle from outside a house in Sector 25 on October 15 and another motorcycle from outside a house in Sector 10 on August 23 last year. Similarly, they had stolen three motorcycles on different occasions from residential areas in Sectors 10 and 14 this year.
Inspector Gurmail Singh said they had recovered three stolen motorcycles from them. The suspects were produced in a court, which sent them to judicial custody in Ambala.
