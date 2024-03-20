Pinjore man cheated of Rs 99K

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, March 19

Jitender Kumar, a resident of Amravati Enclave, Pinjore, was cheated of Rs 99,561 through a credit card scam. Jitender said he received a call in October 2023 wherein an individual posing as a representative of his credit card bank offered to increase the card’s limits through a website. Kumar filled in his bank account details on the given online portal. He said that when he checked his balance, he got to know that he had been cheated of Rs 99,561.

A case has been registered Sections 406, 420 and 120-B of the IPC.

