Two POs land in police net

Chandigarh, April 14
Two proclaimed offenders (POs) in NDPS cases have been nabbed by the police.
The police said a PO, Surjeet Kumar, a native of Kangra, Himachal Pradesh, was held with 4.90 grams of smack in January 2017 and booked under the NDPS Act at the IT Park police station. During the trial, the accused was released on bail. When he didn’t appear before the court on hearing, he was declared a PO. The police said Surjeet was arrested from Baijnath in Himachal Pradesh.
The other PO, Jitender (28), a native of UP, was arrested in May 2020 with 18 gram heroin. He was now arrested at Sector 43.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Days after attack on consulate, Iran fires 300 drones, missiles at Israel
99% shots thwarted: Israel; G7 condemns ‘brazen attack’ | Bi...
Iran-Israel crisis tests India’s diplomacy
New Delhi finds itself in a delicate spot to do the balancin...
It’s official, Punjab ex-CM Charanjit Channi to fight from Jalandhar
Congress’s Punjab list of 6 out, Dharamvira picked for Patia...
Pro-poor, anti-graft push in BJP’s sop-free manifesto
Simultaneous polls, UCC, CAA promised | NRC, MSP skipped