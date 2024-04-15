Two POs land in police net

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 14

Two proclaimed offenders (POs) in NDPS cases have been nabbed by the police.

The police said a PO, Surjeet Kumar, a native of Kangra, Himachal Pradesh, was held with 4.90 grams of smack in January 2017 and booked under the NDPS Act at the IT Park police station. During the trial, the accused was released on bail. When he didn’t appear before the court on hearing, he was declared a PO. The police said Surjeet was arrested from Baijnath in Himachal Pradesh.

The other PO, Jitender (28), a native of UP, was arrested in May 2020 with 18 gram heroin. He was now arrested at Sector 43.

