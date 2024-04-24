MC seeks EC’s nod to conduct mayoral polls

New Delhi, April 23
The Secretary of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has approached the Election Commission of India, seeking permission to conduct the scheduled elections for the Mayor and Deputy Mayor on April 26. The MCD has scheduled a meeting for April 26 at 11 am. The agenda for the meeting includes the election of the Mayor and Deputy Mayor.
However, the house agenda clearly states that the meeting and elections are contingent upon receiving clearance from the EC and the nomination of a presiding officer.
The Municipal Secretary’s notes, dated April 10, detailing the election procedures for both positions, have already been circulated among the members. This move by the MCD indicates its preparedness to proceed with the elections, pending the requisite approvals from the EC.
AAP questions secrecy over presiding officer’s appointment
Delhi minister Saurabh Bhardwaj on Tuesday wrote to the Lieutenant-Governor (L-G), questioning the secrecy surrounding the appointment of the presiding officer for the mayoral elections.
Bhardwaj alleged that traditionally, the file regarding mayoral polls is routed through the elected government. However, this time, the Chief Secretary (CS) entirely bypassed the elected government.
“Is BJP-ruled Centre trying to manipulate the mayoral elections by appointing their own BJP councillor to preside over the mayoral elections?” he asked. He said traditionally, the outgoing mayor presides over and conducts elections for the office of the new mayor. Why is there so much secrecy in the appointment of the presiding officer for the mayoral elections?” he questioned.
The minister has asked the L-G to return the file and process it as per the Constitutional provisions.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
‘Congress mantra is loot in life, loot after life’: PM Modi on Sam Pitroda’s 'inheritance tax' remarks
Grand Old Party accuses BJP of distorting Pitroda’s remarks ...
Congress distances itself from Sam Pitroda’s ‘inheritance tax' remarks; Pitroda says ‘statement twisted to divert attention’
Pitroda, the president of the Indian Overseas Congress, had ...
Congress suspends Punjab’s Phillaur MLA Vikramjit Chaudhary over statements against ex-CM Charanjit Channi
The suspension letter has been issued by Congress’s Punjab a...
Amritpal Singh to contest Lok Sabha election from Punjab’s Khadoor Sahib, claims lawyer
His father refuses to comment
VVPAT: ‘We can’t control elections’, Supreme Court tells petitioners
The Bench, which has already reserved its verdict, told the ...