MC seeks EC’s nod to conduct mayoral polls

New Delhi, April 23

The Secretary of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has approached the Election Commission of India, seeking permission to conduct the scheduled elections for the Mayor and Deputy Mayor on April 26. The MCD has scheduled a meeting for April 26 at 11 am. The agenda for the meeting includes the election of the Mayor and Deputy Mayor.

However, the house agenda clearly states that the meeting and elections are contingent upon receiving clearance from the EC and the nomination of a presiding officer.

The Municipal Secretary’s notes, dated April 10, detailing the election procedures for both positions, have already been circulated among the members. This move by the MCD indicates its preparedness to proceed with the elections, pending the requisite approvals from the EC.

AAP questions secrecy over presiding officer’s appointment

Delhi minister Saurabh Bhardwaj on Tuesday wrote to the Lieutenant-Governor (L-G), questioning the secrecy surrounding the appointment of the presiding officer for the mayoral elections.

Bhardwaj alleged that traditionally, the file regarding mayoral polls is routed through the elected government. However, this time, the Chief Secretary (CS) entirely bypassed the elected government.

“Is BJP-ruled Centre trying to manipulate the mayoral elections by appointing their own BJP councillor to preside over the mayoral elections?” he asked. He said traditionally, the outgoing mayor presides over and conducts elections for the office of the new mayor. Why is there so much secrecy in the appointment of the presiding officer for the mayoral elections?” he questioned.

The minister has asked the L-G to return the file and process it as per the Constitutional provisions.

