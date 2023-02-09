Boney Kapoor announces late wife, actress Sridevi's biography — The Life of a Legend

Chandigarh, February 9
Boney Kapoor has made Sridevi's fans happy. The filmmaker on Thursday announced the biography of his late wife, actress Sridevi. The book is titled The Life of a Legend and is written by Dhiraj Kumar.
On his Instagram account and Twitter handles, Boney Kapoor shared a collage of Sridevi's pictures and made the announcement. Alongwith the collage, Boney wrote, "Sridevi was a force of nature. She was the happiest when she shared her art on screen with her fans but she was also a fiercely private person."
Boney also explained what Dhiraj Kumar meant to the actress. He added,"Dhiraj Kumar is who she considered family. He was a researcher, writer & columnist. We are happy that he is writing the book that befits her extraordinary life."
The note also says, "The book draws a complete portrait of Sridevi, the quintessential superstar who has an unmatched career in Indian cinema. She worked in over 300 films across 50 years in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi."
"She was conferred the Padma Shri, won National Film Awards, State Government Awards and International Awards."
