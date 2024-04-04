Sara Ali Khan beats traffic with ice facial as she heads for 'Metro...In Dino' shoot

Mumbai, April 4
Sara Ali Khan on Thursday shared a glimpse of herself applying icing to her face, while she takes a 'long drive' for the shoot of her upcoming film 'Metro... In Dino'.
The young diva was recently seen in two projects 'Murder Mubarak' and 'Ae Watan Mere Watan', that have been released on OTT platforms.
Taking to Instagram stories, Sara, who enjoys 45.3 million followers, shared a boomerang video of herself sitting in a car, wearing a yellow top.
The actress captioned it: "#shootday".
The other story shows the 'Kedarnath' fame actress doing an ice facial. She is seen rubbing an ice cube under her eye and across her face to reduce puffiness.
The video is captioned: "It's clearly a long drive... @anuragbasuofficial #traffic Kya karein? Ab yeh hi hai Metro InDino."
Sara gave the music of the popular track 'Bholi Si Surat' from the Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Karisma Kapoor-starrer 1997 film 'Dil To Pagal Hai'.
'Metro...InDino' is directed by Anurag Basu.
She also has 'Sky Force' in the pipeline.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Delhi High Court refuses to entertain PIL seeking removal of Kejriwal as CM
‘At times, personal interest has to be subordinate to nation...
Former militant Rattandeep Singh gunned down by bike-borne assailants in Punjab's Balachaur
Rattandeep was arrested by the Punjab Police in 2014 and he ...
'Listen to full video, it's edited by BJP's IT Cell’: Haryana Congress leader Surjewala on remarks against Hema Malini
Surjewala's clarification came after BJP's IT Department hea...
Man kills mother, sister-in-law, nephew with sharp-edged weapon in Amritsar's Jhander
Surrenders before Jhander police
IAF's Apache helicopter makes precautionary landing in Ladakh, both pilots safe
The attack helicopter suffers damage during the process of f...