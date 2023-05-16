Shruti Haasan to grace gender parity conference in Cannes as guest of honour

Mumbai, May 16
Actress Shruti Haasan will attend the prestigious Cannes Film Festival as the guest of honour for their round table conference on gender parity.
The conference, titled 'Activating Change', hosted by 'Breaking through the lens' aims to discuss the challenges and opportunities for women in the entertainment industry, and explore ways to create a more equitable and inclusive environment.
Their objective is to provide realistic solutions for underserved filmmakers with a multicultural, intersectional, and results-driven approach.
Shruti has been very vocal about her opinions on women's rights and gender equality. The actress has been a strong supporter of initiatives aimed at promoting gender parity.
On the work front, Shruti awaits the release of her international project 'The Eye', where she plays a widow visiting a greek island to spread her deceased husband's ashes.
She also has the action-packed film 'Salaar'. The actress stars opposite Prabhas and is directed by the blockbuster KGF filmmaker Prashanth Neel.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rahul Gandhi meets Mallikarjun Kharge, discusses govt formation in Karnataka
Gandhi drives to Kharge's residence and holds a closed-door ...
Karnataka CM race: No question of resigning, says Congress chief D K Shivakumar before meeting Kharge
CM post contender says will file a defamation case against a...
Slight delay in onset of monsoon over Kerala; arrival likely on June 4: IMD
‘Cyclone Mocha may not have an impact on the monsoon, as it’...
Punjab govt all set to move Supreme Court against Centre's 'failure' to release rural development fund of Rs 4,000 crore
While the Centre is yet to clear previous years dues of Rs 3...
CBI conducts searches at 9 locations in Haryana, Delhi, UP, Bihar in land-for-jobs scam
Searches held on the premises of RJD MLA Kiran Devi and Rajy...