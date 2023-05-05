Swara Bhasker tells paparazzi to talk like they did with Gigi Hadid or she won't pose: Watch

Mumbai, May 5
Actress Swara Bhasker, who was spotted attending the screening of 'Afwaah', was seen telling the paparazzi to talk to her like they did with supermodel Gigi Hadid during her visit to the country for the launch of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre last month.
Videos of paparazzi saying 'ikde (this side)' to Gigi, while asking her to pose had gone viral social media.
Now a clip shared by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani shows Swara from the 'Afwaah' screening.
The video shows Swara posing in a purple saree as photographers continued to call her by her name. Swara is seen telling them, "Ikde bolo nahi to nahi dekhenge. Jaise Gigi Hadid ko bola, waise humse baat karo aap. Jo aapka Hollywood ka standard hai abhi (Say ikde otherwise I won't pose that way. Talk to me like you spoke to Gigi Hadid, like your Hollywood standard these days)."
Here's the video:
View this post on Instagram
Swara was last seen in the film 'Jahaan Chaar Yaar'. She will next be seen in 'Mrs. Falani'.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
5 soldiers killed in blast triggered by terrorists during operation in J-K's Rajouri
A group of terrorists is trapped in Kandi forest of Rajouri ...
Cross-border terrorism must be curbed, says Jaishankar at SCO meet with Bilawal in the audience
India presses for reform of SCO, reiterates call for English...
Do not use terrorism for diplomatic point-scoring: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari
Was an indirect rebuttal to External Affairs Minister S Jais...
Sharad Pawar has sought more time to consider NCP committee's resolution: Praful Patel
Patel and senior party leaders meet Pawar at his Silver Oak ...
CBI searches at Jet Airways office, founder Naresh Goyal’s residence in Rs 538-crore bank fraud case
Searches spread across residences and offices of Goyal, his ...