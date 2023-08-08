The actress is paired with Dulquer Salmaan in Guns & Gulaabs

Calling it a ‘delight’ to work opposite Dulquer Salmaan in the upcoming crime-thriller series Guns & Gulaabs, actress Pooja A Gor said the former ‘unfailingly’ added charm to every scene.

Pooja will be seen playing Officer Arjun’s (played by Dulquer) better-half. Pooja shared, “Working with the entire D2R team on this Netflix series was a dream come true, especially collaborating with directors Raj & DK, whom I had long admired.”

“The shooting experience was fantastic, they welcomed actors’ suggestions, making it a boon for us to work with. It was also a delight working with Dulquer, who unfailingly added charm to every scene. I am very excited.”

