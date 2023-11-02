Vijay Mallaya’s son Sidhartha gets engaged to girlfriend on Halloween

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, November 2

Vijay Mallya’s son Sidhartha Mallya got engaged to girlfriend Jasmine during a Halloween party on October 31.

Sharing the news on social media, Mallya wrote, “Well I guess you’re stuck with me now foreverrrr. I love you my juppet.”

In the photos shared, Mallya can be seen proposing to his girlfriend while going down on one knee. In another photo, Jasmine shows off her engagement ring.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sid (@sidmallya)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by jasmine (@jassofiaa)

Netizens showered love on the newly engaged couple and wished them the best.

A netizen wrote, “Over the moon for you guys.”

Another wrote, “Wow such great news! Congratulationssss.”

A comment read, “Resonating real positive vibes.. Happy Halloween.”

#Social Media #Vijay Mallya