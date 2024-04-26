The Tribune Guide to Best Colleges — Region Scan

National Institute of Fashion Technology, Panchkula
Estd.: 2019;
Website: https://www.nift.ac.in/panchkula
The campus currently offers six comprehensive courses, including four undergraduate programmes—BDes in Textile Design, Fashion Design, Fashion Communication, and B FTech—alongside two postgraduate programmes—Master of Fashion Management and Master of Design Space. Equipped with integrated audio-visual teaching aids, classrooms transcend traditional boundaries, facilitating engaging lectures and dynamic presentations. NIFT Panchkula prides itself on its well-equipped labs, featuring everything from Single Needle Lockstitch Machines to Pattern Making tables. Admission to NIFT is a rigorous process, with candidates undergoing the National Eligibility Test.
Himachal Pradesh
COMMERCE
Government College, Sanjauli
Estd. : 1969
Website: gcsanjauli.edu.in
Courses offered: BA, Bcom, B.Sc (medical and non medical), BBA and BCA, B.Voc. (Hospitality and Tourism & Retail Management, PGDCA
USP: NAAC Accredited A+ Grade. The college has also been selected for the “DBT Star College Scheme” by Government of India commencing from the session 2022-2023.
Admission criteria: Merit in qualifying examination. As per HP University rules, 75% seats are filled out of the candidates who have passed their Plus II from a school situated in HP. Remaining 25% seats are filled on all India basis.
Science
Dr. YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni (Solan)
Estd: 1986
Website: www.yspuniversity.ac.in
Courses: 4-year BSc. (Hons.) Horticulture and Forestry programmes
MEDICAL
Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) Shimla
Estd.: 1966
Website: http://www.igmcshimla.org/
Besides MBBS the college also offers 3 -year BSc Para Medical course, Nursing Degree Course and Post Basic Nursing Degree Course.
Admission criteria: The admission is through NEET merit and centralised counseling.
Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri Government Medical College and Hospital, NerChowk (Mandi)
Estd.: 2009
Courses offered: MBBS and DNB, MD
Website: http://www.slbsgmchmandi.com/
Besides pre and para clinical departments, clinical departments of Medicine, Pediatrics, Pulmonary Medicine, Dermatology, Psychiatry, Surgery, Orthopedics, Ophthalmology, ENT, Obstetrics and Gynecology, Radiotherapy and Dentistry are fully functional. Admission criteria: NEET
ENGINEERING
IIT Mandi
Website: http://www.iitmandi.ac.in
NIRF rank 2023: 73
Courses offered: BTech in Civil Engineering, Computer Science and Engineering, Data Science and Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Engineering Physics, Mechanical Engineering and Integrated Dual Degree Programme in Bioengineering.
University Institute of Technology (UIT), Shimla
Estd.: 2000
Website: http://www.hpuniv.ac.in
Courses Offered: BTech./BTech. (Honours) in Computer Science Engineering, IT, Civil Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Electronics & Communication Engineering
Jawahar Lal Nehru Govt. Engineering College, Sundernagar (Mandi)
Website: www.jngec.ac.in
Courses offered: BTech. in Mechanical Engineering, Textile Engineering, Civil Engineering and Electronics & Communication Engineering
Haryana
Arts/SCIENCE
National institute of Design (NID), Kurukshetra
Estd: 2016
Website: www.nid.edu
Courses: Four-year Graduate Diploma Programme Design (GDPD) courses in Textile & Design; Industrial Design; and Visual Communication Design.
Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya, Khanpur Kalan (Sonepat)
Websites: www.bpswomenuniversity.ac.in, bpsmv.digitaluniversity.ac
Estd: 2006 Ranking: NAAC B++
Courses offered: First State Women University of North India providing education from KG to PhD level. Graduation in 27 subjects and PG Diploma/ Diploma/ Certificate in 30 subjects.
Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University, Hisar
Estd: 1960
Website: www.hau.ernet.in
It is one of Asia's biggest agricultural universities in Haryana having four constituent colleges viz. College of Agriculture, College of Agricultural Engineering & Technology, College of Basic Sciences & Humanities and College of Home Science.
Courses offered: BSc (agriculture), BTech. (Ag. Engg.). BSc (Home Science) Hons.
World University of Design, Sonepat
Estd.: 2018
Website; https://worlduniversityofdesign.ac.in
Courses: Offers trans-disciplinary programmes in the domains of Fashion, Design, Communication, Art, Architecture, Media, Management and Humanities.
Admission criteria: Admission through Design Aptitude Test and Interview; NID/NIFT/UCEED cleared students preferred
Pt Neki Ram Sharma Government College, Rohtak
Website: www.nrsgcrohtak.com
Estd: 1927
Courses: BSc (Honours) chemistry, physics, mathematics; BSc (Non-Medical); BA (Honours)
Sanatan Dharma College (Lahore), Ambala Cantt
Website: www.sdcollegeambala.ac.in
Estd: 1916
Courses:BSc (Med/Non-Med/ Home Science/Comp. Sc./ Electronics/ IT/CAV), BCom (Gen/ SF/PPI/ASPSM/ OMSP), BA Hons (Eng/ Pol Sc/ Sanskrit), B A (General) BBA, BCA, BVoc (Software Dev/BPO)
USP: A++ Grade with a CGPA of 3.72 by NAAC.
All-India Jat Heroes Memorial College, Rohtak
Website: www.jatcollegerohtak.ac.in
Estd: 1944
Courses: BSc (Medical), BSc (Non-Medical); BSc (Computer), BSc (IT), BSc (Electronics), BCA
Ranking: B+++ grade by NAAC.
DAV College (Lahore), Ambala City
Website: www.davcambala.ac.in
Estd.: 1886 (Lahore)
Courses: BA (General), BCom., BSc.,
Guru Nanak Girls College, Yamunanagar
Website: gngcollegeynr.com
Estd.: 1973
Ranking: NAAC A with CGPA 3.10
Courses: The BA, BCom, BSc., BVoc.
Government PG Nehru College, Jhajjar
Estd.: 1959
Courses: BA/BCom/BSc/ BBA/BCA/BSc (Computer), PG Diploma in Journalism and Mass Communication
Maharaja Agarsen College for Women, Jhajjar
Estd: 1984
Course: BA /B.Com/ BSc.
Website: www.macw.ac.in
Ahir College, Rewari (Government aided)
Estd: 1945
Website: https://ahircollege.ac.in
Course: BA/B.Com/BSc, BBA, BCA
Dyal Singh College, Karnal
Website: dsckarnal.ac.in
Estd.: 1949
Ranking: A+ NAAC
Courses: BA, BCom (simple, honour and taxation), BSc (in medical, non-medical, computer science, bio-technology), BCA. In coming session it will offer PG Diploma in Hospitality Management and BSc honours in chemistry.
Budha Group of Institutions, Karnal
Estd.: 2007
Website: www.budhacollege.org
Courses: B. Architecture, B. Fine Arts, B.Sc Fashion Design, B.Sc Interior Design, B.B.A, B.Com, D. Ed, B.Ed., MBA, Master of Fine Arts, M.Sc Fashion Design
USP: NAAC ' A ' Grade Accredited.
Pandit Chiranjilal Sharma Govt College, Karnal
Website: highereduhry.ac.in
Estd.: July 1976
Courses: In UG, it offers Arts, Commerce, Science (BCA, B.Sc IT, B.Sc electronics, Medical, Non-Medical, Bio-Tech,) Computer Science, Home Science, Tourism and Management, BMC.
Pt. Jawahar Lal Nehru Government PG College, Faridabad
Estd. : 1971
Website: www.higheredu.hry.com
Email: [email protected]
Courses: B.A. B.com. BSc, B.Sc- Computer Sci, BSc- Bio-technology , BCA
Government PG College, Hisar
Estd: 1950
Website : https://www.gchisar.com/
Courses: BA Honours (Eng., Geo. & Eco), BSc in Computer science, Medical, non-medical and Bio-tech.
USP: Accredited with A grade by NAAC .
Dayanand College, Hisar
Estd.: 1950
Website : https://www.dnc.ac.in
Courses: BA, BA (honours in English), BSc, BCA, BCom, BA Mass Communication, BBA.
USP: Re-Accredited as 'A' Grade institution by NAAC.
DAV Centenary College, NIT Faridabad
Estd: 1985
Website: davccfbd.com
Courses: BA, BSc, B Com, BBA, BJMC, B Com(H and pass), BCA, M.Com, MSc(Computer sci), MA Eng
USP: NAAC-B grade.
Adarsh Mahila Mahavidyalaya, Bhiwani
Estd: 1970
Website: https://dev.ammb.ac.in
Courses: BSc Non-Medical, BCom, BA; PG in English, Math and Economics
Pt. Jawahar Lal Nehru Govt PG College, Faridabad
Estd: 1971
Website: www.highereduhry.ac.in
Courses BA Arts, BCom (Pass), BCom (Hons), BSc. Non-Medical, BSc. Bio-Tech, BSc. Chemistry, BCA.
Vaish Arya Kanya Mahavidhalya, Bahadurgarh
Estd: 1970
Website: www.edu.vakmbahadurgarh.org
Courses: BA, B Sc, BCom, BCA.
MEDICAL
Pt. Bhagwat Dayal Sharma Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS)
Website: www.pgimsrohtak.nic.in
Estd.: 1963
About: The institute has a Medical College, well equipped hospital, Dental College and Hospital, Pharmacy College, College of Nursing and College of Physiotherapy.
Kalpana Chawla Government Medical College (KCGMC), Karnal
Website: www.kcgmc.edu.in
Estd.: 2017
Seats:120 seats for MBBS
About: Preferred institute in the region after PGIMS Rohtak. State- of-the-art facilities for teaching and training.
Maharishi Markandeshwar (Deemed to be University), Maulana, Ambala
Estd: 1995
Website: https://www.mmumullana.org
Ranking: As per NIRF-2023 it is Ranked 78th among top universities. 34th among top medical colleges and 31st among pharmacy colleges. NAAC A++
Courses offered: MBBS, BDS, BHM & CT(Hotel Mgt. & Catering Technology), BPharm, BTech BSc, BCA, BCom(Hons), BBA, Nursing, BPT, Integrated Courses.
Doon Valley Institute of Pharmacy and Medicine, Karnal
Estd.: 2001
Website: http:www.globex.in/doon
Courses: DPharm., BPharm., MPharm.
COMMERCE
Institute of Management Studies and Research (IMSAR), Mahrshi Dayanand University, Rohtak
Estd: 1976
Website: www.mdurohtak.ac.in
Courses: Five-year integrated MBA course which admits students after Plus II.
Indian Institute of Management, Rohtak
Estd: 2009
Website: www.iimrohtak.ac.in
Courses: The institute offers a wide spectrum of study programmes in management, including PGP, e-PGP, FPM, MDP and other short-duration programmes. The institute also plans to train and promote entrepreneurs in different fields through its E-Cell initiative.
Guru Nanak Institute of Technology and Guru Nanak Institute of Management, Ambala
Website: www.gni.edu.in
Courses: BBA , MBA , B.Pharma, BTech
Maharaja Agrasen College, Jagadhri
Website: www.mac.ac.in
Estd: 1971
Courses: BCA, BSc,BBA, BCom (General),BCom. (Banking & Insurance), BCom. (Computer Applications), BCom. (Insurance), BSc Non- Medical
DAV College for Girls, Yamunanagar
Website: https://davynr.ac.in
Estd : 1958
Courses: BCom (Hons) , BA (Hons) Economics, BCA, BCom (Banking and Insurance, Computer Applications
About: Declared the college ‘The Best Women College’ of Kurukshetra University. Accredited 'B ++' by NAAC
R.K.S.D. (PG) College, Kaithal
Estd: 1954
Website: www.rksdcollege.com
Courses: BBA, BCom (regular, Hons. and vocational), BA, BSc (Elect./Computer Science/medical/non-medical), BCA.
DAV Institute of Management, Ballabgarh
Estd: 1997
Website: www.davim.ac.in
Courses: BBA, BBA (CAM), BBA (Business Economics), BBA (Industry Integrated), BCA, BSc (Hons.) Computer Science.
Vocational courses: Chartered Accountant, Cost and Management Accountant and Company Secretary
G.V.M. Girls College, Sonepat
Estd: 1987
Website: www.gvmgc.in
Courses: BCA; BBA; BA (Hons.) ; BCom.; BCom. (Hons.)
About: College with "Potential for Excellence" status and NAAC A Grade
Aggarwal College, Ballabgarh
Estd.: 1971
Website: www.aggarwalcollege.org
Courses: BCom, BSc, BBA, BCA, Bsc Vocational.
Ranking: NAAC Grade A++.
Government Post Graduate College, Panchkula
Estd: 1983
Website: http://gcpanchkula.ac.in
Courses: offering 20 courses, including BA, BSC (Medical and Non-Medical), BBA, BMC and BCA.
DAV Centenary College, Faridabad
Estd: 1985
Website: www.davccfbd.com
Courses: BA (Pass), BSc, BCA, BBA, BBA Computer Aided Management, Bachelor of Tourism & Travel Management, BA Journalism & Mass Communication, BCom (Hons. and Pass).
Chhaju Ram Memorial Jat College, Hisar
Estd: 1967
Website: www.crmjatcollege.com
Courses: BCom, BSc,BA, BCom
LAW
Institute of Law, Kurukshetra University
Estd: 1969
Website: www.kuk.ac.in
Star courses: BA. LLB Honours 5-year integrated
Law Department, Chaudhary Devi Lal University, Sirsa
Estd: 2003
Website: www.cdlu.ac.in
Courses offered: BA LLB (Integrated Five Year)
Faculty of Law, MDU, Rohtak
Estd.: 1978
Website: www.mdurohtak.com
Courses: At UG level B.A.LL.B (Hons.) 5-year Integrated and LL.B (3-year) course.
ENGINEERING
TERII, Kurukshetra
Website: www.terii.in
Courses: MBA , BBA, BCA (Cloud Technology And Information Security), BTech, DIPLOMA ENGINEERING, BVoc
About: Granted Candidacy Status by International Accreditation Organization, USA. Virtual Labs Nodal Center of IIT Delhi and Remote Centre of IIT Bombay for Akash Applications.
University Institute of Engineering & Technology (UIET) Kurukshetra University
Estd: 2004
Website: www.uietkuk.ac.in
Courses: BTech (CSE,ECE,Bio-tech, Mechanical etc)
National Dairy Research Institute (NDRI), Karnal
Estd.: 1955
NDRI offers BE/BTech, ME/MTech, MSc., UG Diploma courses. Admissions are made through the All India Combined Entrance Examination conducted by NTA/ICAR. It offers BTech in Dairy Technology of four year duration. The eligibility for admission is Plus II or its equivalent examination with PCM and English. Besides, it offers Master’s degree programmes in 15 disciplines.
Deenbandhu Chhotu Ram University of Science & Technology (DCRUST), Murthal, Sonepat
Estd : 1987
Website: www.dcrustm.org
Courses: The University is running 6 Dual Degree & 9 UG programmes in 15 teaching departments under 6 faculties.
Ranking: The University has been accredited with 'A' Grade by National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC).
Geeta Institute of Management and Technology, Kanipla, Kurukshetra
Estd: 2007
Website: www.gimtkkr.com
Courses: BTech.- ME, CSE, ECE, IT, Electrical Engineering, CIVIL
Chandigarh/tricity
COMMERCE
University Business School, Panjab University
Estd: 1995 Website: http://www.ubs.puchd.ac.in Courses: General Management, International Business, Human Resource Management, and Commerce About: UBS (formerly, Department of Commerce and Business Management) has been imparting quality management education to develop dedicated, innovative and effective managers, researchers and teachers for four decades. UBS has a well-organised placement cell.
University School of Business, Chandigarh University
Website: www.cuchd.in
Seats: BBA, B.Com (Hons)
About: USB offers specialisations in Managerial accounting, E-Commerce, Auditing and Marketing, Banking and Finance, Insurance and Risk Management and Tourism and Event Management.
Govt College of Commerce & Business Administration, Chandigarh
Estd: 2006
Website: www.gccbachd.org
Only college in Chandigarh that deals exclusively with the streams of commerce and management. It offers courses like: BBA, BCom (Hons) in Business Finance, Accounting and E-Commerce etc.
GGDSD College, Sector 32-C, Chandigarh
Website: www.ggdsd.ac.in
Estd.: 1973
Courses: BCom., BA, BBA, BCA, BSc., B.Voc.(Fashion Technology and Apparel Design, Food Processing and Preservation, Hardware and Networking, Retail Management, Logistics Management, Medical Lab Technology, Media and Entertainment.
Ranking: The College has ranked among Top 100-150 Institutions in NIRF 2023.
'A+' grade by NAAC and accorded the status of 'A College with Potential for Excellence' by UGC.
Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS), Chandigarh
Estd.: 2021 (Chandigarh campus)
Website: https://www.nmimschandigarh.org/
Courses: BBA and B.Com (Hons), B.B.A.,LL.B.(Hons)
Admission criteria: SVKM’s NMIMS conducts the UG Entrance examination every year for class XII passed-out / appearing candidates to be eligible for their UG Programs across campuses. The Entrance Examination is a computer-based online examination to be held at the test centers. It is categorised into three different categories namely: NMIMS-NPAT (for school of commerce);
NMIMS-CET (for School of Technology Management and Engineering); NMIMS-LAT (for school of law)
Arts/SCIENCE
DAV College, Chandigarh
Estd: 1958
Website: www.davchd.com
Courses: BA, BCA, BCom, BBA,BSc., BVoc, UG Diploma in Cosmetology and Beauty Care, Advance Diploma in Medical Lab. Technology. UGC Sponsored Skill Courses under Skill India.
Government Home Science College, Sector 10, Chandigarh
Estd: 1961
Website: https://www.homescience10.ac.in
Ranking: NIRF 2023 Rank 52
Course: BSc. Home Science, Fashion Designing, M.Sc. Home Science, Clothing and Textiles, Food and Nutrition, Human Development and Family Relations, Post Graduate Diploma Child Guidance and Family Counselling, Fashion Designing, Nutrition and Dietetics.
PG Govt College for Girls, Sec 42, Chandigarh
Estd: 1982
Website: www.gcg42.ac.in
Courses: Biotechnology, Microbiology, Computer Application, Basic Science, Information Technology, Commerce, Social Sciences, Police Administration, Functional English, Mass Communication.
MCM DAV College for Women, Sec 36, Chandigarh
Estd: 1968
Website: https://mcmdavcwchd.edu.in/
Courses: BA Honours, BBA, BCA, B.Com., B.Com Honours,B.Sc., UGC-NSQF Skill based Vocational Course Diploma in Microbial Analysis & Food Safety, B.Voc: Retail Management [UGC-NSQF], Add On Courses in Cosmetology and Beauty Care, Interior Designing and Decoration, Video Reporting, Communicative English, French, Floriculture and Landscaping
About: Grade 'A' and identified as a 'Mentor Institution' by NAAC
Institute of Social Science Education and Research (ISSER), Panjab University, Chandigarh
Estd: 2015
Website: www.isser.puchd.ac.in
Courses: 5-year Honours School programme with 3 years of graduation and 2 years of Post Graduation
University Institute of Tourism and Hospitality Management, Chandigarh University
Website: www.cuchd.in
Courses: BSc. Hotel & Hospitality Management (HHM), BSc. Airlines & Airport Management, BSc. Travel & Tourism Management.
About: Tie-ups with International and National companies like Disneyland, IHG & Taj Group for training of students in all aspects of hospitality industry.
Dr. Ambedkar Institute of Hotel Management, Catering and Nutrition, Chandigarh
Estd: 1990
Website: https://www.ihmchandigarh.org/
Courses Offered: BSc in Hospitality & Hotel Administration; short term courses; Diploma in Food Production
BSc (Honours School), PU, Chandigarh
Estd: 1919
Website: www.puchd.ac.in
Courses: Anthropology, Biochemistry, Biophysics, Biotechnology, Botany, Chemistry, Geology, Mathematics, Mathematics and Computing, Microbiology, Physics, Physics and Electronics and Zoology.
ENGINEERING
University Institute of Engineering and Technology (UIET), Panjab University
USP: Estd.: 2002
Website: https://uiet.puchd.ac.in
Ranking: Tier-1 institute by NIRF
Course: Offers 06 Undergraduate (BE) courses
University Institute of Engineering, Chandigarh University, Gharaun
Estd.: 2012
Website: www.cuchd.in
NAAC Rank: NAAC A+
NIRF: 38th (AIR), 2nd among Private Indian Universities
QS World University Rankings by Subject 2024: Engineering & Technology ranked 332nd in World, 11th in India, 2nd among Private Indian Universities
Mechanical Engineering: Ranked 351-400 in World, 14th in India, 4th among Private Indian Universities
Electrical and Electronics Engineering: Ranked 501-530 in World, 5th in India, 5th among Private Indian Universities.
Chandigarh Group of Colleges (CGC), Landran
Website: https://www.cgc.edu.in
CGC Landran has seven constituent colleges including Chandigarh Engineering College (CEC)-CGC Landran, Mohali, which is a NAAC A+ grade college having an NIRF-2023 Rank in the 100-150 Band.
Palaksha University, Mohali
Estd.: 2019
Website: https://plaksha.edu.in
Courses: BTech (Computer Science & Artificial Intelligence, Robotics & Cyber-Physical Systems, Biological Systems Engineering, Data Science, Economics & Business); Tech Leaders Fellowship (post-graduate programme); Young Technology Scholars (high school summer programme)
Admission criteria: SAT, ACT, JEE Mains, Grade XII or equivalent board scores.
Sri Sukhmani Institute of Engineering & Technology, Dera Bassi
Website: srisukhmanigroup.edu.in
Estd.: 1998
Courses: BTech. (CSE, Civil, Electrical, ECE, Mechanical)
Chandigarh College of Engineering and Technology, Chandigarh
Website: https://www.ccet.ac.in/
Estd.: 2002
Courses: BTech. (CSE, Civil, Electrical, ECE, Mechanical).
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Will stop functioning in India if made to break encryption of messages: WhatsApp to Delhi High Court
Facebook and Whatsapp have recently challenged the new rules...
Supreme Court dismisses PILs seeking 100% cross-verification of EVM votes with VVPAT slips
Bench however, issues certain directions to Election Commiss...
Lok Sabha election 2024: Voting under way in 88 constituencies across 13 states, UTs; Rahul Gandhi, Hema Malini in fray
Polling started at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm
2 terrorists dead, 2 Army personnel injured as gunfight resumes in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla
Fresh exchange of firing takes place at Check Mohalla Nowpor...
London resident Inderpal Singh Gaba arrested by NIA in Indian mission attack case
On March 19, a large group of protesters were found to have ...