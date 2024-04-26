The Tribune Guide to Best Colleges — Region Scan

National Institute of Fashion Technology, Panchkula

Estd.: 2019;

Website: https://www.nift.ac.in/panchkula

The campus currently offers six comprehensive courses, including four undergraduate programmes—BDes in Textile Design, Fashion Design, Fashion Communication, and B FTech—alongside two postgraduate programmes—Master of Fashion Management and Master of Design Space. Equipped with integrated audio-visual teaching aids, classrooms transcend traditional boundaries, facilitating engaging lectures and dynamic presentations. NIFT Panchkula prides itself on its well-equipped labs, featuring everything from Single Needle Lockstitch Machines to Pattern Making tables. Admission to NIFT is a rigorous process, with candidates undergoing the National Eligibility Test.

Himachal Pradesh

COMMERCE

Government College, Sanjauli

Estd. : 1969

Website: gcsanjauli.edu.in

Courses offered: BA, Bcom, B.Sc (medical and non medical), BBA and BCA, B.Voc. (Hospitality and Tourism & Retail Management, PGDCA

USP: NAAC Accredited A+ Grade. The college has also been selected for the “DBT Star College Scheme” by Government of India commencing from the session 2022-2023.

Admission criteria: Merit in qualifying examination. As per HP University rules, 75% seats are filled out of the candidates who have passed their Plus II from a school situated in HP. Remaining 25% seats are filled on all India basis.

Science

Dr. YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni (Solan)

Estd: 1986

Website: www.yspuniversity.ac.in

Courses: 4-year BSc. (Hons.) Horticulture and Forestry programmes

MEDICAL

Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) Shimla

Estd.: 1966

Website: http://www.igmcshimla.org/

Besides MBBS the college also offers 3 -year BSc Para Medical course, Nursing Degree Course and Post Basic Nursing Degree Course.

Admission criteria: The admission is through NEET merit and centralised counseling.

Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri Government Medical College and Hospital, NerChowk (Mandi)

Estd.: 2009

Courses offered: MBBS and DNB, MD

Website: http://www.slbsgmchmandi.com/

Besides pre and para clinical departments, clinical departments of Medicine, Pediatrics, Pulmonary Medicine, Dermatology, Psychiatry, Surgery, Orthopedics, Ophthalmology, ENT, Obstetrics and Gynecology, Radiotherapy and Dentistry are fully functional. Admission criteria: NEET

ENGINEERING

IIT Mandi

Website: http://www.iitmandi.ac.in

NIRF rank 2023: 73

Courses offered: BTech in Civil Engineering, Computer Science and Engineering, Data Science and Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Engineering Physics, Mechanical Engineering and Integrated Dual Degree Programme in Bioengineering.

University Institute of Technology (UIT), Shimla

Estd.: 2000

Website: http://www.hpuniv.ac.in

Courses Offered: BTech./BTech. (Honours) in Computer Science Engineering, IT, Civil Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Electronics & Communication Engineering

Jawahar Lal Nehru Govt. Engineering College, Sundernagar (Mandi)

Website: www.jngec.ac.in

Courses offered: BTech. in Mechanical Engineering, Textile Engineering, Civil Engineering and Electronics & Communication Engineering

Haryana

Arts/SCIENCE

National institute of Design (NID), Kurukshetra

Estd: 2016

Website: www.nid.edu

Courses: Four-year Graduate Diploma Programme Design (GDPD) courses in Textile & Design; Industrial Design; and Visual Communication Design.

Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya, Khanpur Kalan (Sonepat)

Websites: www.bpswomenuniversity.ac.in, bpsmv.digitaluniversity.ac

Estd: 2006 Ranking: NAAC B++

Courses offered: First State Women University of North India providing education from KG to PhD level. Graduation in 27 subjects and PG Diploma/ Diploma/ Certificate in 30 subjects.

Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University, Hisar

Estd: 1960

Website: www.hau.ernet.in

It is one of Asia's biggest agricultural universities in Haryana having four constituent colleges viz. College of Agriculture, College of Agricultural Engineering & Technology, College of Basic Sciences & Humanities and College of Home Science.

Courses offered: BSc (agriculture), BTech. (Ag. Engg.). BSc (Home Science) Hons.

World University of Design, Sonepat

Estd.: 2018

Website; https://worlduniversityofdesign.ac.in

Courses: Offers trans-disciplinary programmes in the domains of Fashion, Design, Communication, Art, Architecture, Media, Management and Humanities.

Admission criteria: Admission through Design Aptitude Test and Interview; NID/NIFT/UCEED cleared students preferred

Pt Neki Ram Sharma Government College, Rohtak

Website: www.nrsgcrohtak.com

Estd: 1927

Courses: BSc (Honours) chemistry, physics, mathematics; BSc (Non-Medical); BA (Honours)

Sanatan Dharma College (Lahore), Ambala Cantt

Website: www.sdcollegeambala.ac.in

Estd: 1916

Courses:BSc (Med/Non-Med/ Home Science/Comp. Sc./ Electronics/ IT/CAV), BCom (Gen/ SF/PPI/ASPSM/ OMSP), BA Hons (Eng/ Pol Sc/ Sanskrit), B A (General) BBA, BCA, BVoc (Software Dev/BPO)

USP: A++ Grade with a CGPA of 3.72 by NAAC.

All-India Jat Heroes Memorial College, Rohtak

Website: www.jatcollegerohtak.ac.in

Estd: 1944

Courses: BSc (Medical), BSc (Non-Medical); BSc (Computer), BSc (IT), BSc (Electronics), BCA

Ranking: B+++ grade by NAAC.

DAV College (Lahore), Ambala City

Website: www.davcambala.ac.in

Estd.: 1886 (Lahore)

Courses: BA (General), BCom., BSc.,

Guru Nanak Girls College, Yamunanagar

Website: gngcollegeynr.com

Estd.: 1973

Ranking: NAAC A with CGPA 3.10

Courses: The BA, BCom, BSc., BVoc.

Government PG Nehru College, Jhajjar

Estd.: 1959

Courses: BA/BCom/BSc/ BBA/BCA/BSc (Computer), PG Diploma in Journalism and Mass Communication

Maharaja Agarsen College for Women, Jhajjar

Estd: 1984

Course: BA /B.Com/ BSc.

Website: www.macw.ac.in

Ahir College, Rewari (Government aided)

Estd: 1945

Website: https://ahircollege.ac.in

Course: BA/B.Com/BSc, BBA, BCA

Dyal Singh College, Karnal

Website: dsckarnal.ac.in

Estd.: 1949

Ranking: A+ NAAC

Courses: BA, BCom (simple, honour and taxation), BSc (in medical, non-medical, computer science, bio-technology), BCA. In coming session it will offer PG Diploma in Hospitality Management and BSc honours in chemistry.

Budha Group of Institutions, Karnal

Estd.: 2007

Website: www.budhacollege.org

Courses: B. Architecture, B. Fine Arts, B.Sc Fashion Design, B.Sc Interior Design, B.B.A, B.Com, D. Ed, B.Ed., MBA, Master of Fine Arts, M.Sc Fashion Design

USP: NAAC ' A ' Grade Accredited.

Pandit Chiranjilal Sharma Govt College, Karnal

Website: highereduhry.ac.in

Estd.: July 1976

Courses: In UG, it offers Arts, Commerce, Science (BCA, B.Sc IT, B.Sc electronics, Medical, Non-Medical, Bio-Tech,) Computer Science, Home Science, Tourism and Management, BMC.

Pt. Jawahar Lal Nehru Government PG College, Faridabad

Estd. : 1971

Website: www.higheredu.hry.com

Email: [email protected]

Courses: B.A. B.com. BSc, B.Sc- Computer Sci, BSc- Bio-technology , BCA

Government PG College, Hisar

Estd: 1950

Website : https://www.gchisar.com/

Courses: BA Honours (Eng., Geo. & Eco), BSc in Computer science, Medical, non-medical and Bio-tech.

USP: Accredited with A grade by NAAC .

Dayanand College, Hisar

Estd.: 1950

Website : https://www.dnc.ac.in

Courses: BA, BA (honours in English), BSc, BCA, BCom, BA Mass Communication, BBA.

USP: Re-Accredited as 'A' Grade institution by NAAC.

DAV Centenary College, NIT Faridabad

Estd: 1985

Website: davccfbd.com

Courses: BA, BSc, B Com, BBA, BJMC, B Com(H and pass), BCA, M.Com, MSc(Computer sci), MA Eng

USP: NAAC-B grade.

Adarsh Mahila Mahavidyalaya, Bhiwani

Estd: 1970

Website: https://dev.ammb.ac.in

Courses: BSc Non-Medical, BCom, BA; PG in English, Math and Economics

Pt. Jawahar Lal Nehru Govt PG College, Faridabad

Estd: 1971

Website: www.highereduhry.ac.in

Courses BA Arts, BCom (Pass), BCom (Hons), BSc. Non-Medical, BSc. Bio-Tech, BSc. Chemistry, BCA.

Vaish Arya Kanya Mahavidhalya, Bahadurgarh

Estd: 1970

Website: www.edu.vakmbahadurgarh.org

Courses: BA, B Sc, BCom, BCA.

MEDICAL

Pt. Bhagwat Dayal Sharma Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS)

Website: www.pgimsrohtak.nic.in

Estd.: 1963

About: The institute has a Medical College, well equipped hospital, Dental College and Hospital, Pharmacy College, College of Nursing and College of Physiotherapy.

Kalpana Chawla Government Medical College (KCGMC), Karnal

Website: www.kcgmc.edu.in

Estd.: 2017

Seats:120 seats for MBBS

About: Preferred institute in the region after PGIMS Rohtak. State- of-the-art facilities for teaching and training.

Maharishi Markandeshwar (Deemed to be University), Maulana, Ambala

Estd: 1995

Website: https://www.mmumullana.org

Ranking: As per NIRF-2023 it is Ranked 78th among top universities. 34th among top medical colleges and 31st among pharmacy colleges. NAAC A++

Courses offered: MBBS, BDS, BHM & CT(Hotel Mgt. & Catering Technology), BPharm, BTech BSc, BCA, BCom(Hons), BBA, Nursing, BPT, Integrated Courses.

Doon Valley Institute of Pharmacy and Medicine, Karnal

Estd.: 2001

Website: http:www.globex.in/doon

Courses: DPharm., BPharm., MPharm.

COMMERCE

Institute of Management Studies and Research (IMSAR), Mahrshi Dayanand University, Rohtak

Estd: 1976

Website: www.mdurohtak.ac.in

Courses: Five-year integrated MBA course which admits students after Plus II.

Indian Institute of Management, Rohtak

Estd: 2009

Website: www.iimrohtak.ac.in

Courses: The institute offers a wide spectrum of study programmes in management, including PGP, e-PGP, FPM, MDP and other short-duration programmes. The institute also plans to train and promote entrepreneurs in different fields through its E-Cell initiative.

Guru Nanak Institute of Technology and Guru Nanak Institute of Management, Ambala

Website: www.gni.edu.in

Courses: BBA , MBA , B.Pharma, BTech

Maharaja Agrasen College, Jagadhri

Website: www.mac.ac.in

Estd: 1971

Courses: BCA, BSc,BBA, BCom (General),BCom. (Banking & Insurance), BCom. (Computer Applications), BCom. (Insurance), BSc Non- Medical

DAV College for Girls, Yamunanagar

Website: https://davynr.ac.in

Estd : 1958

Courses: BCom (Hons) , BA (Hons) Economics, BCA, BCom (Banking and Insurance, Computer Applications

About: Declared the college ‘The Best Women College’ of Kurukshetra University. Accredited 'B ++' by NAAC

R.K.S.D. (PG) College, Kaithal

Estd: 1954

Website: www.rksdcollege.com

Courses: BBA, BCom (regular, Hons. and vocational), BA, BSc (Elect./Computer Science/medical/non-medical), BCA.

DAV Institute of Management, Ballabgarh

Estd: 1997

Website: www.davim.ac.in

Courses: BBA, BBA (CAM), BBA (Business Economics), BBA (Industry Integrated), BCA, BSc (Hons.) Computer Science.

Vocational courses: Chartered Accountant, Cost and Management Accountant and Company Secretary

G.V.M. Girls College, Sonepat

Estd: 1987

Website: www.gvmgc.in

Courses: BCA; BBA; BA (Hons.) ; BCom.; BCom. (Hons.)

About: College with "Potential for Excellence" status and NAAC A Grade

Aggarwal College, Ballabgarh

Estd.: 1971

Website: www.aggarwalcollege.org

Courses: BCom, BSc, BBA, BCA, Bsc Vocational.

Ranking: NAAC Grade A++.

Government Post Graduate College, Panchkula

Estd: 1983

Website: http://gcpanchkula.ac.in

Courses: offering 20 courses, including BA, BSC (Medical and Non-Medical), BBA, BMC and BCA.

DAV Centenary College, Faridabad

Estd: 1985

Website: www.davccfbd.com

Courses: BA (Pass), BSc, BCA, BBA, BBA Computer Aided Management, Bachelor of Tourism & Travel Management, BA Journalism & Mass Communication, BCom (Hons. and Pass).

Chhaju Ram Memorial Jat College, Hisar

Estd: 1967

Website: www.crmjatcollege.com

Courses: BCom, BSc,BA, BCom

LAW

Institute of Law, Kurukshetra University

Estd: 1969

Website: www.kuk.ac.in

Star courses: BA. LLB Honours 5-year integrated

Law Department, Chaudhary Devi Lal University, Sirsa

Estd: 2003

Website: www.cdlu.ac.in

Courses offered: BA LLB (Integrated Five Year)

Faculty of Law, MDU, Rohtak

Estd.: 1978

Website: www.mdurohtak.com

Courses: At UG level B.A.LL.B (Hons.) 5-year Integrated and LL.B (3-year) course.

ENGINEERING

TERII, Kurukshetra

Website: www.terii.in

Courses: MBA , BBA, BCA (Cloud Technology And Information Security), BTech, DIPLOMA ENGINEERING, BVoc

About: Granted Candidacy Status by International Accreditation Organization, USA. Virtual Labs Nodal Center of IIT Delhi and Remote Centre of IIT Bombay for Akash Applications.

University Institute of Engineering & Technology (UIET) Kurukshetra University

Estd: 2004

Website: www.uietkuk.ac.in

Courses: BTech (CSE,ECE,Bio-tech, Mechanical etc)

National Dairy Research Institute (NDRI), Karnal

Estd.: 1955

NDRI offers BE/BTech, ME/MTech, MSc., UG Diploma courses. Admissions are made through the All India Combined Entrance Examination conducted by NTA/ICAR. It offers BTech in Dairy Technology of four year duration. The eligibility for admission is Plus II or its equivalent examination with PCM and English. Besides, it offers Master’s degree programmes in 15 disciplines.

Deenbandhu Chhotu Ram University of Science & Technology (DCRUST), Murthal, Sonepat

Estd : 1987

Website: www.dcrustm.org

Courses: The University is running 6 Dual Degree & 9 UG programmes in 15 teaching departments under 6 faculties.

Ranking: The University has been accredited with 'A' Grade by National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC).

Geeta Institute of Management and Technology, Kanipla, Kurukshetra

Estd: 2007

Website: www.gimtkkr.com

Courses: BTech.- ME, CSE, ECE, IT, Electrical Engineering, CIVIL

Chandigarh/tricity

COMMERCE

University Business School, Panjab University

Estd: 1995 Website: http://www.ubs.puchd.ac.in Courses: General Management, International Business, Human Resource Management, and Commerce About: UBS (formerly, Department of Commerce and Business Management) has been imparting quality management education to develop dedicated, innovative and effective managers, researchers and teachers for four decades. UBS has a well-organised placement cell.

University School of Business, Chandigarh University

Website: www.cuchd.in

Seats: BBA, B.Com (Hons)

About: USB offers specialisations in Managerial accounting, E-Commerce, Auditing and Marketing, Banking and Finance, Insurance and Risk Management and Tourism and Event Management.

Govt College of Commerce & Business Administration, Chandigarh

Estd: 2006

Website: www.gccbachd.org

Only college in Chandigarh that deals exclusively with the streams of commerce and management. It offers courses like: BBA, BCom (Hons) in Business Finance, Accounting and E-Commerce etc.

GGDSD College, Sector 32-C, Chandigarh

Website: www.ggdsd.ac.in

Estd.: 1973

Courses: BCom., BA, BBA, BCA, BSc., B.Voc.(Fashion Technology and Apparel Design, Food Processing and Preservation, Hardware and Networking, Retail Management, Logistics Management, Medical Lab Technology, Media and Entertainment.

Ranking: The College has ranked among Top 100-150 Institutions in NIRF 2023.

'A+' grade by NAAC and accorded the status of 'A College with Potential for Excellence' by UGC.

Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS), Chandigarh

Estd.: 2021 (Chandigarh campus)

Website: https://www.nmimschandigarh.org/

Courses: BBA and B.Com (Hons), B.B.A.,LL.B.(Hons)

Admission criteria: SVKM’s NMIMS conducts the UG Entrance examination every year for class XII passed-out / appearing candidates to be eligible for their UG Programs across campuses. The Entrance Examination is a computer-based online examination to be held at the test centers. It is categorised into three different categories namely: NMIMS-NPAT (for school of commerce);

NMIMS-CET (for School of Technology Management and Engineering); NMIMS-LAT (for school of law)

Arts/SCIENCE

DAV College, Chandigarh

Estd: 1958

Website: www.davchd.com

Courses: BA, BCA, BCom, BBA,BSc., BVoc, UG Diploma in Cosmetology and Beauty Care, Advance Diploma in Medical Lab. Technology. UGC Sponsored Skill Courses under Skill India.

Government Home Science College, Sector 10, Chandigarh

Estd: 1961

Website: https://www.homescience10.ac.in

Ranking: NIRF 2023 Rank 52

Course: BSc. Home Science, Fashion Designing, M.Sc. Home Science, Clothing and Textiles, Food and Nutrition, Human Development and Family Relations, Post Graduate Diploma Child Guidance and Family Counselling, Fashion Designing, Nutrition and Dietetics.

PG Govt College for Girls, Sec 42, Chandigarh

Estd: 1982

Website: www.gcg42.ac.in

Courses: Biotechnology, Microbiology, Computer Application, Basic Science, Information Technology, Commerce, Social Sciences, Police Administration, Functional English, Mass Communication.

MCM DAV College for Women, Sec 36, Chandigarh

Estd: 1968

Website: https://mcmdavcwchd.edu.in/

Courses: BA Honours, BBA, BCA, B.Com., B.Com Honours,B.Sc., UGC-NSQF Skill based Vocational Course Diploma in Microbial Analysis & Food Safety, B.Voc: Retail Management [UGC-NSQF], Add On Courses in Cosmetology and Beauty Care, Interior Designing and Decoration, Video Reporting, Communicative English, French, Floriculture and Landscaping

About: Grade 'A' and identified as a 'Mentor Institution' by NAAC

Institute of Social Science Education and Research (ISSER), Panjab University, Chandigarh

Estd: 2015

Website: www.isser.puchd.ac.in

Courses: 5-year Honours School programme with 3 years of graduation and 2 years of Post Graduation

University Institute of Tourism and Hospitality Management, Chandigarh University

Website: www.cuchd.in

Courses: BSc. Hotel & Hospitality Management (HHM), BSc. Airlines & Airport Management, BSc. Travel & Tourism Management.

About: Tie-ups with International and National companies like Disneyland, IHG & Taj Group for training of students in all aspects of hospitality industry.

Dr. Ambedkar Institute of Hotel Management, Catering and Nutrition, Chandigarh

Estd: 1990

Website: https://www.ihmchandigarh.org/

Courses Offered: BSc in Hospitality & Hotel Administration; short term courses; Diploma in Food Production

BSc (Honours School), PU, Chandigarh

Estd: 1919

Website: www.puchd.ac.in

Courses: Anthropology, Biochemistry, Biophysics, Biotechnology, Botany, Chemistry, Geology, Mathematics, Mathematics and Computing, Microbiology, Physics, Physics and Electronics and Zoology.

ENGINEERING

University Institute of Engineering and Technology (UIET), Panjab University

USP: Estd.: 2002

Website: https://uiet.puchd.ac.in

Ranking: Tier-1 institute by NIRF

Course: Offers 06 Undergraduate (BE) courses

University Institute of Engineering, Chandigarh University, Gharaun

Estd.: 2012

Website: www.cuchd.in

NAAC Rank: NAAC A+

NIRF: 38th (AIR), 2nd among Private Indian Universities

QS World University Rankings by Subject 2024: Engineering & Technology ranked 332nd in World, 11th in India, 2nd among Private Indian Universities

Mechanical Engineering: Ranked 351-400 in World, 14th in India, 4th among Private Indian Universities

Electrical and Electronics Engineering: Ranked 501-530 in World, 5th in India, 5th among Private Indian Universities.

Chandigarh Group of Colleges (CGC), Landran

Website: https://www.cgc.edu.in

CGC Landran has seven constituent colleges including Chandigarh Engineering College (CEC)-CGC Landran, Mohali, which is a NAAC A+ grade college having an NIRF-2023 Rank in the 100-150 Band.

Palaksha University, Mohali

Estd.: 2019

Website: https://plaksha.edu.in

Courses: BTech (Computer Science & Artificial Intelligence, Robotics & Cyber-Physical Systems, Biological Systems Engineering, Data Science, Economics & Business); Tech Leaders Fellowship (post-graduate programme); Young Technology Scholars (high school summer programme)

Admission criteria: SAT, ACT, JEE Mains, Grade XII or equivalent board scores.

Sri Sukhmani Institute of Engineering & Technology, Dera Bassi

Website: srisukhmanigroup.edu.in

Estd.: 1998

Courses: BTech. (CSE, Civil, Electrical, ECE, Mechanical)

Chandigarh College of Engineering and Technology, Chandigarh

Website: https://www.ccet.ac.in/

Estd.: 2002

Courses: BTech. (CSE, Civil, Electrical, ECE, Mechanical).

