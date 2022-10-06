Be sensitive towards animals caged in zoos

People should be more sensitive towards animals caged in zoos. It has been noticed that some visitors tease them and make provocative gestures towards them, which is not healthy. They must be decently treated. This has resulted in incidents of attacks by these animals. It is our responsibility to not be insensitive towards them. The officials in-charge of the zoo must take strict action against such activity. — Paramjit Singh, Bhiwani
Sewage spill due to sewerage collapse
The sewerage in the Bharat Nagar area collapsed last two months ago. Several complaints, raising grievance of the residents, have been submitted to the authorities concerned but no official body has taken cognisance of the problem. This has resulted in a sewage spill on roads, causing inconvenience to the residents. Foul smell emanating from sewage water has made it difficult to even breathe. —Ashok Kumar, Hisar
Residents demand connectivity to highway
Residents of Sectors 1 and 4 in Hisar need a direct road to the Delhi-Sirsa highway for better connectivity. We had taken up the issue with the government and a rough estimate of about Rs 98.59 crore was also prepared for the project two years ago. But no progress has been witnessed on the proposed project so far. I urge the CM to look into the matter and provide a valid justification for not initiating the construction work. —Yojraj Sharma, Hisar
What our readers say
Is a civic issue bothering you?
Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?
The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: haryanacity@tribunemail.com
