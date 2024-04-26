BJP candidate Dr Arvind Sharma faces protest by farm activists in Rohtak villages

Rohtak, April 25
Outgoing MP and BJP candidate Dr Arvind Sharma on Thursday faced a volley of questions and protest by farm activists during his poll meetings in Sisroli and Titoli villages falling under the Garhi Sampla-Kiloi Assembly segment. Sharma’s supporters and the protesters also engaged in a scuffle at the Titoli village. The first incident took place in Sisroli village when Sharma accompanied by former minister Krishan Murti Hooda, BJP’s state vice-president Satish Nandal and district president Ranvir Dhaka was present at the poll meeting there.
In the meantime, Monika Nain, a BKU leader along with some other farm activists, reached there and sought permission to ask questions from Sharma after Nandal concluded his address. She asked why the MP didn’t come to the village in the past five years.
“Thereafter, some BJP supporters raised objections and started raising slogans in favour of the BJP and its candidate. The activists came in my favour and they too raised slogans of ‘farmers’ unity’ to register their protest. The cops then came there and took me away from there,” Monika said. — TNS
