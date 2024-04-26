Bullet geri costs Yamunanagar rider dear, fined Rs 32K for silencer blast

Yamunanagar, April 25
The traffic police have imposed a fine of Rs 32,000 on the owner of a Bullet motorcycle that was creating cracker-like sounds due to altered silencers.
A team of the traffic police, led by Rampal Sharma, SHO, Traffic Police Station, Yamunanagar, have also impounded the motorcycle.
Sharma said when he was coming from Maharana Pratap Chowk on Wednesday, a youth came riding on a Bullet motorcycle from Govindpuri side.
He said he was producing silencer blasts continuously, because of which other motorists on the road were getting alarmed.
“We started chasing him on a motorcycle. He tried to escape by entering narrow streets but he was caught near Panchayat Bhawan. A video of him producing silencer blasts was also made,” said Sharma.
He added that the said motorcycle was impounded after issuing a challan to the rider. He said challans were also issued to the riders of three other Bullet motorcycles for producing silencer blasts on Wednesday. “Producing silencer blasts is a violation of traffic rules. It creates an atmosphere of fear among other commuters. The checking of Bullet motorcycles and other vehicles will continue,” he said. He said SP Ganga Ram Punia had given them directions to take strict action against traffic rule violators.
