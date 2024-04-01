Delhi Man booked on fraud charge

Yamunanagar: The police have booked a Delhi resident for allegedly duping a man of Rs 5.84 lakh on the promise of sending him to Australia on a work visa. On the complaint of Tilak Raj of Radaur, a case under Sections 406, 420, and 506 of the IPC and Sections 10 and 24 of the Immigration Act was registered against Deepak Chopra of Delhi at the Radaur police station of Yamunanagar district. The complainant said he wanted to go abroad for employment and met Deepak, who is presently living in Australia, in this regard. He said Deepak assured him that he would provide him an Australian work visa. To get the work done, he demanded Rs 15 lakh, Tilak added. The complainant said he gave Rs 5.84 lakh to Deepak, along with his documents. “Deepak neither sent me to Australia nor returned my money. He also threatened to kill me if I demanded my money,” the complainant told the police.
