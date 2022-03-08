Hisar, Gurugram reported max Covid deaths

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 7

A total of 10,568 people died due to Covid in Haryana, while Hisar and Gurugram reported the maximum number of 1,170 and 1,004 deaths, respectively. The least number of deaths (134) were reported from Nuh. The number of deaths in other districts remained between 134 and 736.

Giving this information in response to an unstarred question by INLD’s Abhay Chautala, during the ongoing session of the Haryana Vidhan Sabha, the Health Minister stated that the government received 10,967 applications for financial assistance. Of these, payment had been made in 6,925 cases, while 3,145 were pending and 897 had been rejected.

In reply to another question by Jagbir Singh Malik, the Education Minister said there were 46 colleges in the state which had no building of their own, 127 colleges were running without regular principals and there were 16 colleges which had less than 200 students.

In response to a question by Congress MLA Chiranjeev Rao, Home Minister Anil Vij dismissed the contention that law and order was out of control in Haryana.

However, the number of cases of rape, kidnapping, theft and extortion have shown a sharp rise according to the data provided by the government in its reply.

Against 1,113 rapes in 2014, 1,762 cases were reported while kidnapping rose from 2,736 to 3,154 in the same period. Theft cases increased from 20,570 to 26,178 and extortion cases from 218 to 363, while road robbery increased from 602 in 2014 to 828 in 2021.

Providing data for January, the reply said 131 cases of rape, 227 of kidnapping, 54 murders, 1,982 cases of theft, 29 of extortion and 68 of road robbery had been reported. Vij stated awareness campaigns were being held on Mahila helpline and self-defence training was being given. —