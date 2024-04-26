Gurugram: Illegally constructed first storey of gangster’s house demolished

Gurugram, April 25
The enforcement team of the Town and Country Planning department on Thursday demolished the illegally constructed first floor of the house of gangster Lipin Nehra in Bhudka village.
A senior official of the department said the first floor of the house was constructed illegally.
Gangster Nehra is associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Nehra went to Canada on a student visa about three years ago. There he came in contact with gangster Goldy Brar and allegedly provided two shooters for the murder of singer Sidhu Moosewala. He is still absconding.
The Gurugram police had arrested his father Dayaram in connection with an incident of firing at a liquor shop at Pachgaon Chowk in Gurugram in 2023.
According to an official, the department had issued several show-cause notices and restoration orders regarding the illegal construction. When a satisfactory answer was not received, the action was taken on Thursday under the supervision of Harinder Kumar, ACP, Pataudi.
ACP Kumar said the ground floor of the gangster’s house was built under a controlled area while the first floor was illegal.
The gangster has around 20 cases registered against him and his family for criminal activities. These include heinous crimes.
