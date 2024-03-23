Justice Sandhawalia inaugurates court building at Rania in Sirsa

Sirsa, March 22
Punjab and Haryana High Court’s Acting Chief Justice Gurmeet Singh Sandhawalia inaugurated the newly-constructed village court building in Rania through video-conferencing on Thursday.
Inspecting judge visits Dabwali Court
Punjab and Haryana Inspecting Judge Vinod S Bharadwaj also visited the Dabwali Court, where he inspected the functioning of the bar and bench and spoke with the bar members who have been on strike for nearly two months. The bar demanded the expansion and improvement of chambers for lawyers and areas in the judicial sector. The inspecting judge assured the bar members that their cause would be taken up and urged them to work hard for justice after ending their strike.
Present on the occasion via video-conferencing were Justice Arun Palli, Chairman of the Building Construction Committee of Punjab and Haryana High Court, and other justices. Justice Vinod S Bharadwaj, Inspecting Judge of the Rania Gram Nyayalaya, was present on site, overseeing the proceedings.
During the event, Justice Sandhawalia addressed lawyers via video-conferencing, emphasising the importance of a good relationship between the bench and the bar.
He urged the region’s judges and bar members to work collaboratively amidst litigants to deliver justice
efficiently and effectively.
Justice Bharadwaj addressed the lawyers at the inauguration of the new building, expressing confidence that the new building for the village court in Rania would enhance people’s faith in the justice system.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
'No bar can keep me inside': Arvind Kejriwal writes from jail, wife reads out message
Delhi CM says don't hate BJP members because of my arrest; t...
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal seeks police officer's removal from security for misconduct; court orders to preserve CCTV camera footage
The court noted that, according to the plea, while producing...
Death toll in Punjab's Sangrur hooch tragedy rises to 20, four-member SIT formed to supervise probe
The AAP government has been under fire from opposition parti...
60 dead, 145 injured in Russia concert hall attack; Islamic State group claims responsibility
It wasn't immediately clear what happened to the attackers a...