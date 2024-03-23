Justice Sandhawalia inaugurates court building at Rania in Sirsa

Our Correspondent

Sirsa, March 22

Punjab and Haryana High Court’s Acting Chief Justice Gurmeet Singh Sandhawalia inaugurated the newly-constructed village court building in Rania through video-conferencing on Thursday.

Inspecting judge visits Dabwali Court Punjab and Haryana Inspecting Judge Vinod S Bharadwaj also visited the Dabwali Court, where he inspected the functioning of the bar and bench and spoke with the bar members who have been on strike for nearly two months. The bar demanded the expansion and improvement of chambers for lawyers and areas in the judicial sector. The inspecting judge assured the bar members that their cause would be taken up and urged them to work hard for justice after ending their strike.

Present on the occasion via video-conferencing were Justice Arun Palli, Chairman of the Building Construction Committee of Punjab and Haryana High Court, and other justices. Justice Vinod S Bharadwaj, Inspecting Judge of the Rania Gram Nyayalaya, was present on site, overseeing the proceedings.

During the event, Justice Sandhawalia addressed lawyers via video-conferencing, emphasising the importance of a good relationship between the bench and the bar.

He urged the region’s judges and bar members to work collaboratively amidst litigants to deliver justice

efficiently and effectively.

Justice Bharadwaj addressed the lawyers at the inauguration of the new building, expressing confidence that the new building for the village court in Rania would enhance people’s faith in the justice system.

