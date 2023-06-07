 M3M owner, retd judge give consent for voice samples : The Tribune India

Tribune News Service

chandigarh, June 6

The M3M group head Roop Bansal and retired judge Ved Pal Gupta today gave their consent for giving voice samples in a case related to demand and taking bribes for favourable judicial orders for the owners of the M3M and IREO groups in an Enforcement Directorate (ED) case.

Gupta submitted before the court that the transcripts of call records given to him didn’t match the claims in the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB)’s application, but gave the consent. Earlier, suspended judge Sudhir Parmar, who was then a CBI judge, had given his consent in this regard on May 17.

Parmar, who was the CBI and ED judge and was hearing the ED case where the IREO Group head Lalit Goyal was an accused, was suspended in April over the ACB’s FIR, alleging demanding and taking money to favour Goyal, and the owners of M3M group, Roop Bansal and Basant Bansal. The M3M group recently faced ED raids on June 1 where 17 high-end luxury vehicles, worth Rs 60 crore, jewellery worth Rs 5.75 crore, Rs 15 lakh and various incriminating documents, digital evidences and books of accounts were seized.

As per the WhatsApp chats screenshots provided by a source to the ACB, judge Sudhir Parmar was demanding Rs 5-7 crore for helping out the owners of the M3M and it was claimed in the FIR that Rs 5 crore was paid to Parmar by accused in the IREO case. As per a call recording, Parmar allegedly stated that he had met Lalit Goyal’s wife and brother-in-law Sudhanshu Mittal and had allegedly assured favouring him.

As per a recording, Parmar allegedly admitted that he didn’t let Roop Bansal becoming an accused in the ED case, while in another conversation he allegedly told Bansal that if he got let off in the CBI case, he wouldn’t let him become an accused in the ED case.

“In another recording pertaining to property worth Rs 1,200 crore, Sudhir Parmar claims that he has spoken to Sushil Yadav (ED officer) and he would not allow it to be attached provided some justification for the transaction of money is shown,” says the FIR.

Parmar used to talk to Roop Bansal through his nephew Ajay Parmar’s phone, an accused in the case, has also been revealed in the recordings. Ajay Parmar was allegedly employed at M3M and his package was hiked to Rs 18-20 lakh when Sudhir Parmar was appointed CBI judge, says the FIR.

Gupta’s call recording with Parmar was related to extorting money from former Director Town and Country Planning Department, TC Gupta, who is an accused in a CBI case, says the FIR.

