Man arrested in Faridabad for kidnapping bank manager

Faridabad, April 24

A man was arrested here on Tuesday for allegedly kidnapping a bank manager for a ransom of Rs 5 lakh, police said.

On April 21, two armed men, including Bhupender (30), kidnapped Satish Kumar from his house in Ballabgarh's Sector 62. They took him to Himachal Pradesh and demanded a ransom of Rs 50 lakh from his family, they said.

Later, the accused negotiated with Satish's family and asked for Rs 5 lakh for his release. They asked his family to deposit Rs 1 lakh into Satish's account and withdrew the money from different places using his debit card, police said.

The kidnappers asked Satish's wife to bring the remaining Rs 4 lakh to Kelly bypass in Ballabgarh. Police then laid a trap and arrested Bhupender, they said.

Bhupender revealed that he was a tenant in Satish's house and lived there about four months ago. He then hatched a plan with his friend Ravindra to kidnap the bank manager for ransom, a senior police officer said.

He told police that Satish was with Ravindra in Mathura. Following this, a team went there and rescued the victim but the other accused managed to flee, police said.

They said two pistols, three live cartridges, a rope, Satish's vehicle used for kidnapping him and Rs 4 lakh in cash were recovered from the kidnappers.

“Our teams are conducting raids to nab Ravindra and others,” said Sube Singh, spokesperson of Faridabad police.

