Man duped of Rs 10 lakh on promise of visa to Australia

Yamunanagar, May 24
The police have registered a case of cheating against three persons — Anushka Rana, alias Mamta Devi, her son Ajay Rana and Payal Mukharji — after a man alleged that he was duped of Rs 10 lakh by promising him work visa to Australia.
The complainant, Kapil Saini of Sadhaura town of Yamunanagar district, worked as a driver. He told the police that he met the accused through Facebook. They assured him to send him to Australia on a work visa and demanded Rs 18 lakh from him. He gave them Rs 10 lakh till March, after which they gave him visa documents, but they turned out to be fake.
“When I told them that the documents were fake, they started threatening me with dire consequences. They didn't return my money and original passport to me,” he alleged.
A case was registered against the three accused under Sections 406, 420, 120-B of the IPC and Sections 10, 24 of the Immigration Act at Sadhaura police station of Yamunanagar district.
