 Man duped of Rs 10 lakh on promise of visa to Australia : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Haryana
  • Man duped of Rs 10 lakh on promise of visa to Australia

Man duped of Rs 10 lakh on promise of visa to Australia

Man duped of Rs 10 lakh on promise of visa to Australia


Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, May 24

The police have registered a case of cheating against three persons — Anushka Rana, alias Mamta Devi, her son Ajay Rana and Payal Mukharji — after a man alleged that he was duped of Rs 10 lakh by promising him work visa to Australia.

The complainant, Kapil Saini of Sadhaura town of Yamunanagar district, worked as a driver. He told the police that he met the accused through Facebook. They assured him to send him to Australia on a work visa and demanded Rs 18 lakh from him. He gave them Rs 10 lakh till March, after which they gave him visa documents, but they turned out to be fake.

“When I told them that the documents were fake, they started threatening me with dire consequences. They didn't return my money and original passport to me,” he alleged.

A case was registered against the three accused under Sections 406, 420, 120-B of the IPC and Sections 10, 24 of the Immigration Act at Sadhaura police station of Yamunanagar district.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Australia #Yamunanagar


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab Police arrest several farm leaders hours before PM Modi’s rallies in Gurdaspur, Jalandhar

2
India

Met issues 'red' warning for Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh; Phalodi in Rajasthan sizzles at 49 degrees Celsius

3
Punjab

Congress’s ‘royal family’ removed Amarinder Singh from CM’s post when he refused to obey orders: PM Modi at Gurdaspur rally

4
India

‘Hands off!’ says Supreme Court; refuses to pass orders on ADR plea for full voter turnout data in 48 hours of polling

5
Trending

Rap video of Pune teen boasting how he got away with Porsche crash goes viral; mother calls it ‘fake’, seeks police protection

6
India

Kyrgyzstan violence: Despite safety assurance, majority of Indian students heading back home from Bishkek

7
Haryana

Businessman's entire family attempts suicide in Haryana's Faridabad

8
India

Bangladesh MP ‘honey-trapped’ before 'murder'; close friend paid Rs 5 crore to contract killers

9
India

Attempt made to show teen was not driving Porsche, says Pune top cop, admits to probe lapses

10
India

23 years after Delhi L-G VK Saxena’s complaint, activist Medha Patkar convicted in defamation case

Don't Miss

View All
Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest
India

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest

Daughter brutally killed, war veteran looks to PM for justice
Chandigarh

Daughter brutally killed in battle against drugs in Punjab's Kharar, war veteran looks to PM Modi for justice

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha elections, people recall, connect to his son Sidhu Moosewala
Jalandhar

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha election, people recall his son Sidhu Moosewala

Chandigarh Administration announces closure of schools due to rise in temperature
Chandigarh

Chandigarh Administration announces closure of schools due to rise in temperature

Met issues red alert over heatwave in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Met issues red alert over heatwave in Chandigarh

Ex-PM: Patar’s writings will inspire generations
India

Surjit Patar’s writings will inspire generations: Ex-PM Manmohan Singh

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food
Diaspora

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity
Delhi

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity

Top News

Lok Sabha election 2024 phase 6 LIVE: Voting begins in Delhi, Haryana; 'every vote counts’, says PM Modi

Lok Sabha election 2024 phase 6 LIVE: Voting begins in Delhi, Haryana; 'every vote counts’, says PM Modi

Jharuwale now drug dealers, vote for Congress too is vote against Punjab: Modi

Jharuwale now drug dealers, vote for Congress too is vote against Punjab: Modi

Says 1984 anti-Sikh rioters were given protection, but his g...

Ahead of PM’s rallies in Gurdaspur, Jalandhar, cops detain angry farmers

Ahead of PM’s rallies in Gurdaspur, Jalandhar, cops detain angry farmers

Crackdown as farm activists vowed to show black flags to Mod...

PM makes no move to appease farmers, talks development

PM Modi makes no move to appease farmers during Punjab rallies, talks development

Narendra Modi mentions Capt Amarinder Singh in his speech in...

Khattar, Maneka, Mehbooba’s fate to be sealed today

Manohar Lal Khattar, Maneka Gandhi, Mehbooba Mufti’s fate to be sealed today


Cities

View All

Gurdwara deputy chief found murdered near railway crossing

Tarn Taran: Gurdwara deputy chief found murdered near railway crossing

Ahead of PM’s rallies in Gurdaspur, Jalandhar, cops detain angry farmers

Congress protests over civic issues outside Amritsar municipal corporation office

CM’s maalik okays all decisions, says PM Modi in Gurdaspur

INDIA VOTES 2024: Catchy songs, visually appealing videos on social media grab residents’ attention

Congress wale Ram ke pujari hain, Ram ke vyapari nahin: Jairam Ramesh

Congress wale Ram ke pujari hain, Ram ke vyapari nahin: Jairam Ramesh

Congress-AAP alliance masti in Chandigarh, kushti in Punjab: Shehzad Poonawalla

INDIA VOTES 2024: Panchkula goes to polls today

INDIA VOTES 2024: Don’t let arrogance cloud your vision, Sanjay Tandon tells opponent

‘Stop personal attacks through proxies’, Manish Tewari reminds rival of debate dare

Lok Sabha election 2024 phase 6 LIVE: Voting begins in Delhi, Haryana; 'every vote counts’, says PM Modi

Lok Sabha election 2024 phase 6 LIVE: Voting begins in Delhi, Haryana; 'every vote counts’, says PM Modi

Campaign madness over, it’s time for tea and temples

Unique theme-based booths prepare to welcome voters

Bibhav sent to 4-day judicial custody

Three-year-old raped, strangulated to death

Ahead of PM’s rallies in Gurdaspur, Jalandhar, cops detain angry farmers

Ahead of PM’s rallies in Gurdaspur, Jalandhar, cops detain angry farmers

Ludhiana nominee is 2nd poorest among 904 in seven states, UT

Ludhiana nominee is 2nd poorest among 904 in seven states, UT

AAP’s Parashar holds foot march in West constituency

Prioritise development over divisive politics: Warring

Put state on path of progress by voting for SAD: Dhillon

26 Independents in fray for Ludhiana Lok Sabha seat

SAD’s NK Sharma poses five questions to all candidates

SAD’s NK Sharma poses five questions to all candidates

After PM’s rally in Patiala, Congress candidate Dr Dharamvira Gandhi’s SOS to Rahul

Punjab will not accept BJP, says Congress’ Dr Dharamvira Gandhi

Dr Balbir Singh slams previous govt over development issues