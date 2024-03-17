Man gets life term for raping minor daughter

Tribune News Service

Palwal, March 16

A local court has sentenced a man to life imprisonment after convicting him of raping his minor daughter. A fine of

Rs 10,000 has also been imposed on him. The court has also ordered a compensation of Rs 10 lakh for the victim. The sentence was pronounced by the court of the Additional District and Sessions Judge Prashant Rana on Friday.

According to the prosecution, the convict committed the crime in January 2021, when the victim’s mother had gone to meet her kin in Uttar Pradesh, leaving behind her two minor daughters with her husband in the house in a village in the district.

The victim, aged 14, was sexually assaulted on January 5, 2021, following which she escaped to reach the house of her maternal grandparents in UP the next day and informed them about the incident, as her father threatened to kill her.

The police, which registered a case on the complaint of the victim’s mother, arrested the man soon after. He got a bail after a few days but was rearrested after the DNA test report led to the confirmation of the crime, said the police.

