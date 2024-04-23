Officials to face FIR for negligence in election duty: Hisar DC

Tribune News Service

Hisar, April 22

Hisar Deputy Commissioner and District Election Officer Pradeep Dahiya issued a warning to officers/employees that FIRs would be lodged as per rules against those who remain absent without any concrete reason and were negligent in their work during election duty.

The DC has sought a list of such officers and employees who had been assigned election duties from all assistant election officers. The DC also asked to list officers who were not working properly or were negligent in their work.

Dahiya asked the AROs to submit the list within two days. He said the electoral process was the most important in any democratic country. “Therefore, officers will have to perform the responsibilities assigned to them for this process with dedication and seriousness.”

The DC said many officers who were negligent in previous elections have been suspended and even terminated. He asked all the AROs to submit a list of details of the presiding officer, assistant presiding officer and others assigned election duty.

The election office till now has designated seven assistant election officers, 1,576 POs, 1,576 APOs 168 in flying squad teams, 21 in video surveillance teams, 84 in static surveillance teams, 14 in video viewing teams, besides around 1,500 employees on other duties.

