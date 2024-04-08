Only 50 of 500 Faridabad eateries have fire safety infrastructure

Tribune News Service

Bijendra Ahlawat

Faridabad, April 7

More than 90 per cent of the eateries or food outlets here lack fire safety infrastructure, as these do not meet the standard norms. According to sources, the number of units with a fire No Objection Certificate (NOC) is currently reported to be less than 50.

Although the number of such establishments in the city has exceeded 500, it is reported that only a few of these meet the criteria for obtaining the NOC, as stated by officials of the Fire Safety Department.

A majority of these establishments are either small in size or situated in unauthorised areas, making them ineligible for the NOC, claimed the department.

To obtain an NOC, a unit must have a minimum covered area of 500 sq m, a structure height of 9 m, or a double basement in the building, as per government norms.

While outlets located in shopping malls or authorised marketplaces are required to have an NOC, a large number of units situated in unauthorised areas or lacking approved maps from the relevant department are deemed ineligible.

“Since a majority of the restaurants, dhabas and food outlets fail to meet the requirements, they easily circumvent fire safety norms despite being vulnerable to fire,” says Varun Sheokand, a social activist. He said the majority of 150 marriage gardens and banquet halls, operating from temporary structures or without proper maps, pose a risk due to the absence of fire safety measures. Sheokand recalls a fire incident at one of these marriage venues in the city last year, where several hundred people narrowly escaped harm.

While both commercial and residential buildings are required to obtain an NOC from the department, many fail to apply or renew it on time, according to department sources. It is revealed that only 25 units have acquired an NOC in the past 12 months. Additionally, the majority of eateries are found to be violating pollution norms as they lack sewage treatment plants (STPs).

Narender Sirohi, a resident, said the temporary structures of around 40 ahatas (which serve liquor and food near liquor vends) have been convenient for circumventing norms despite accommodating a large number of people at one time.

Additional Divisional Fire Officer Satywan Samriwal said buildings with non-permanent structures or situated in unauthorised locations often do not meet the requirements for obtaining an NOC. He further mentioned that notices are issued in case of any violations

