Power to illegal dyeing units: Haryana pollution board seeks report

Bijendra Ahlawat

Faridabad, April 21

The Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) has sought an action-taken report (ATR) from the Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN) regarding the disconnection of the electricity supply to the illegal dyeing units. The board has to submit a reply to the NGT after nearly eight weeks regarding the compliance of the directions for the closure of the units operating illegally in the city.

“Kindly refer to the subject noted above and the NGT order in reference, it is submitted that the tribunal has issued notice to the DHBVN, which is respondent number five in the case, wherein a complaint regarding the illegal operation of water polluting units in Dheeraj Nagar and Surya Vihar localities in the city had power connections in an unauthorised manner,” says the letter written by the HSPCB officials to the DHBVN recently. The board had issued the closure orders of such units with the direction to the MD, DHBVN, to disconnect the electricity connection, says the communication. The details of 20 units had been mentioned in the letter. These units had been issued the closure orders by the Pollution Department in the last 24 months.

“You are requested to submit an ATR with this office by disconnecting the electricity connection to the mentioned units. The GPS coordinates have also been provided for the ease of identification of the units,” the board added.

The move has come in the wake of the NGT directions issued on April 5 in which the HSPCB had been given eight weeks to submit its report, said sources in the HSPCB. In a complaint lodged last year by Varun Gulati, a resident, it had been alleged that several highly polluting ‘red category’ dyeing units had been operating in Dheeraj Nagar and Surya Vihar of Faridabad. It had been claimed the units had failed to install the sewage treatment plant (STP) or the effluent treatment plant (ETP) or other anti-pollution devices resulting in the discharge of untreated and toxic effluents in the open or in to the drains. This posed a serious health threat to residents. While the ease of electricity connections and inaction on part of the administration had been described as a major reason behind the menace, a fresh complaint-based drone survey had been lodged this year in which it was alleged that several units were still functional despite the closure orders.

Sandeep Singh, Regional Officer, HSPCB, said a report had been sought from the DHBVN regarding the status of the power connections to the units for which the closure order had been issued, so that it could be submitted to the NGT.

