Previous governments considered Mewat only a vote bank: CM Saini

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, April 27

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said the previous governments considered Mewat only a vote bank. That’s why they used to call Mewat as Kala Pani, but the BJP government changed this thinking and today as much development work had been done in Mewat as in other districts, the CM said.

He said, “The BJP government has worked here without discrimination.” The Haryana CM said this in Punhana while addressing a Vijay Sankalp Rally on Saturday. He said the policy of the BJP government was very clear. That is why Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself started worrying about the development work here by giving the status of aspirational district to Mewat.

“I am proud to say that according to the recent report of NITI Aayog, Mewat is continuously moving towards development. There has been 48 per cent growth in the field of education in Mewat. Before 2014, there were 22 schools in Nuh district. Our government increased the number of schools five times to 117. In 70 years of Independence, three government colleges have opened in this area. Our government opened three new colleges here,” said CM Saini.

He said, “The BJP government is committed to meeting the water shortage here. Rain well water in Punhana and Ferozpur Jhirka is received from a project worth Rs 268 crore. Similarly, a new rain well scheme has been launched in Nuh. A DPR of Mewat Canal Feeder worth Rs 1,000 crore has been prepared which will reduce the water shortage.”

“During the rally, minister Kunwar Sanjay Singh, district president Narendra Patel, district in-charge Samay Singh Bhati, BJP national vice president Zakir Hussain, Palwal district president Charan Singh Tewatia, former MLA Naseem Ahmed, former minister Azad Mohammad, district general secretary Shiv Kumar Arya, Zahid Hussain, Yadram Garg and Salim Sarpanch were present among others.

