 ‘Rape victim’ not ready for statement to police, SKM activist tells probe team : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Haryana
  • ‘Rape victim’ not ready for statement to police, SKM activist tells probe team
jind sexual abuse

‘Rape victim’ not ready for statement to police, SKM activist tells probe team

‘Rape victim’ not ready for statement to police, SKM activist tells probe team

Picture for representational purpose only.



Tribune News Service

Deepender Deswal

Hisar, December 2

Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) activist Sikkim Nain told the Special Investigation Team (SIT) today that the alleged “rape victim” was not ready to give a statement to the police.

Rape charge can’t be added to challan

The police will produce SKM activist’s statement before the court during the filing of a challan against the accused principal. However, the police cannot add sections related to rape charges until they have a statement from the girl, according to an official.

The activist, who appeared before the SIT after she was asked to join the investigation, submitted a written statement to the police regarding the reported allegations of rape of a schoolgirl by the principal of a government school about two years back in a town of Jind district.

She had alleged that she was in contact with a student who had dropped out of the school two years back after she was forced into having “physical relations” by the principal in his rented accommodation in the town.

The SIT today asked Sikkim Nain about the details of the girl and urged her to establish her identity to the police for further investigation. Nain told the police that the victim had made it clear to her during their meeting that she would not go to the police and that her family was not ready to pursue a police case.

Nain told the SIT that she had met the girl through one of her female relatives. “I cannot give details like name, address or phone number of her relative to the police until the girl agrees to come on record. As of now, they are not ready to pursue the case,” she claimed.

Nain, however, said she had tried, and would try again to convince the girl and her family to give a statement to the police so that the accused could be punished. “I have assured the victim that I will accompany her to the police if she agrees to report the incident. But she has not given her consent to pursue the case,” she stated, adding that she had told the police whatever she knew.

“I do not have the exact name and address of the girl,” she said. The activist had last met the girl yesterday in a market. During the meeting, the girl had reiterated that she would not give any statement to the police. Nain said it was a matter of serious concern that the girl did not have faith in the police. “It is strange that the accused principal managed to get away without any punishment despite indulging in similar misdemeanours in the past. I feel that the girls have little faith in the police due to the previous record in the matter of the accused principal,” Nain remarked.

Sources said the police would produce Nain’s statement before the court during the filing of a challan against the accused principal, booked under Sections 341, 342 and 354A, IPC, Sections 8 and 10 of the POCSO Act and the SC/ST Act. But the police could not add any sections related to rape charges until they had a statement from the girl, said an official.

The Jind SP could not be contacted for his comments.

Arrested on November 4, the principal has been terminated from service.

#Hisar #Sikkim


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

3 Khalistan supporters in New Zealand sentenced for plot to kill Kiwi radio host Harnek Singh

2
World

What is posthumous sperm retrieval? And how it offers solace to families whose men have died in Gaza war?

3
Entertainment

Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover reunite after 6 years, ready to revive their comedy magic on Netflix

4
Delhi

20 flights diverted due to bad weather at Delhi airport

5
Trending

Here is why netizens mention Rahul Gandhi as Modi-Meloni selfie goes insanely viral

6
Trending

In viral video, Pakistan cricketers seen loading luggage in truck after landing in Australia for test match; sad fans ask 'bhai koi official staff nahi hai'

7
India

After loss to Pakistan, India's envoy defends track record at UNESCO

8
Entertainment

Rashmika Mandanna shuts down trolls in her viral kiss scene with Ranbir Kapoor as 'Animal' gets a grand opening of Rs 61 crore

9
Ludhiana

Lone Delhi flight operated 28 days in 3 months, Centre pulls up carrier

10
Punjab

Are gangsters like Arsh Dalla and Goldy Brar, operating from abroad, using vulnerable teens for crime?

Don't Miss

View All
On Air India Amritsar to London flight , video of water leaking from overhead panel goes viral
Trending

On Air India Amritsar to London flight, video of water leaking from overhead panel goes viral

State witnesses season’s first widespread snowfall
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh witnesses season's first widespread snowfall

Chandigarh records wettest, coldest Nov day ever
Chandigarh

Chandigarh records wettest, coldest November day ever

Chandigarh needs to probe heritage item theft cases: French police officer
Chandigarh

Chandigarh needs to probe heritage item theft cases: French police officer

NASA to send Indian to space station, says ISRO’s Somanath
India

NASA to send Indian to International Space Station, says ISRO chief S Somanath

Tunnel rescue: ‘Stuck together like brothers, took walks, did yoga’
India

Uttarakhand tunnel rescue: 'Stuck together like brothers, took walks, did yoga'

Haryana's whiz kid strikes jackpot, wins Rs 1 crore in ‘KBC 15'
Haryana

Haryana's whizkid wins Rs 1 crore at 'KBC 15'

Woman takes on shooters during attack on her son
Haryana

Bhiwani woman takes on shooters with broom during attack on her son

Top News

Winter Session: Moitra’s likely expulsion set to rock Parl

Winter Session: Moitra's likely expulsion set to rock Parl

Opposition for debate on ethics panel report | Ready for str...

Counting in four states today, winner to get big boost ahead of LS polls

Counting in four states today, winner to get big boost ahead of LS polls

Congress gears up to shift its MLAs to Karnataka

Three pro-Khalistan men sentenced in Auckland for bid to kill Sikh radio host

Three pro-Khalistan men sentenced in Auckland for bid to kill Sikh radio host

74 students hospitalised after consuming food at Sangrur meritorious school; contractor arrested

74 students hospitalised after consuming food at Sangrur meritorious school; contractor arrested

Sugarcane growers continue protest, farm leaders detained

Sugarcane growers continue protest, farm leaders detained


Cities

View All

Residents irked over rising crime in Ajnala

Residents irked over rising crime in Ajnala

Rs 11 per quintal cane price hike a joke: Farmers

Construction, demolition waste recycling plant not fully functional

3 peddlers held with 3.1-kg heroin

Rs 1.25L robbery case cracked, two arrested with weapon

Bathinda lad awarded at NDA passing-out parade

Bathinda lad awarded at NDA passing-out parade

Muktsar man Diljeet Brar elected Speaker in Canada’s Manitoba Assembly

Online booking: Chandigarh Transport Undertaking forges tie-ups with more private platforms

Online booking: Chandigarh Transport Undertaking forges tie-ups with more private platforms

Mechanised sweeping at 13 villages, Mani Majra likely soon

Chandigarh Civic body blind to defunct lights

No sympathy for fraudsters misusing name of high-ups, says Punjab and Haryana High Court

Need to revive diplomacy with Pakistan: Mani Shankar Aiyar

Delhi excise policy case: ED files chargesheet against Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh

Delhi excise policy case: ED files chargesheet against Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh

20 flights diverted due to bad weather at Delhi airport

New cyber crime: Noida logs first case of 'digital arrest', woman duped of over Rs 11 lakh

Delhi continues to reel under pollution, AQI recorded at 372

Delhi L-G gives nod to 83 more establishments to operate 24x7

Make sugar mills operational: Cane farmers to Punjab govt

Make sugar mills operational: Cane farmers to Punjab govt

Ahead of Jalandhar MC elections, 3 AAP leaders get new responsibilities

'Our Iraqi employer stripped us, kept us locked in washrooms'

Voter registration camps across Jalandhar district from today

Akalis urge Governor to recommend CBI probe into Sultanpur Lodhi gurdwara attack

Lone Delhi flight operated 28 days in 3 months, Centre pulls up carrier

Lone Delhi flight operated 28 days in 3 months, Centre pulls up carrier

Play proactive role in war against AIDS: Health Minister to youth

Dengue stings 9 more

Always try to act strict against criminals: CP

Gangster Sanjeev received six gunshots, Gopi 2, says autopsy

Patiala: Police crack tailor’s murder case

Patiala: Police crack tailor’s murder case

Theatre festival in in Patiala opens with play ‘Canada Da Laddu’

‘Checkmate Conquest’ at Mukat International School

Gunjan Chaddah to be in PSSSB