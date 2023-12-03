‘Rape victim’ not ready for statement to police, SKM activist tells probe team

Tribune News Service

Deepender Deswal

Hisar, December 2

Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) activist Sikkim Nain told the Special Investigation Team (SIT) today that the alleged “rape victim” was not ready to give a statement to the police.

Rape charge can’t be added to challan The police will produce SKM activist’s statement before the court during the filing of a challan against the accused principal. However, the police cannot add sections related to rape charges until they have a statement from the girl, according to an official.

The activist, who appeared before the SIT after she was asked to join the investigation, submitted a written statement to the police regarding the reported allegations of rape of a schoolgirl by the principal of a government school about two years back in a town of Jind district.

She had alleged that she was in contact with a student who had dropped out of the school two years back after she was forced into having “physical relations” by the principal in his rented accommodation in the town.

The SIT today asked Sikkim Nain about the details of the girl and urged her to establish her identity to the police for further investigation. Nain told the police that the victim had made it clear to her during their meeting that she would not go to the police and that her family was not ready to pursue a police case.

Nain told the SIT that she had met the girl through one of her female relatives. “I cannot give details like name, address or phone number of her relative to the police until the girl agrees to come on record. As of now, they are not ready to pursue the case,” she claimed.

Nain, however, said she had tried, and would try again to convince the girl and her family to give a statement to the police so that the accused could be punished. “I have assured the victim that I will accompany her to the police if she agrees to report the incident. But she has not given her consent to pursue the case,” she stated, adding that she had told the police whatever she knew.

“I do not have the exact name and address of the girl,” she said. The activist had last met the girl yesterday in a market. During the meeting, the girl had reiterated that she would not give any statement to the police. Nain said it was a matter of serious concern that the girl did not have faith in the police. “It is strange that the accused principal managed to get away without any punishment despite indulging in similar misdemeanours in the past. I feel that the girls have little faith in the police due to the previous record in the matter of the accused principal,” Nain remarked.

Sources said the police would produce Nain’s statement before the court during the filing of a challan against the accused principal, booked under Sections 341, 342 and 354A, IPC, Sections 8 and 10 of the POCSO Act and the SC/ST Act. But the police could not add any sections related to rape charges until they had a statement from the girl, said an official.

The Jind SP could not be contacted for his comments.

Arrested on November 4, the principal has been terminated from service.

