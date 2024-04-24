RKSD College, Kaithal

Kaithal: Mridul, Sheena and Vishal Mehta of B Com second year of RKSD College participated in the fest organised by University School of Management, Kurukshetra University and secured second position in the business plan competition. Besides, they won a cash prize of Rs 2100. Principal Sanjay Goyal, while congratulating the winners, said competitions like business plan helped students become entrepreneurs. It provided an opportunity to understand, develop and present innovative ideas. This type of competition provided them the opportunity to develop business acumen, leadership skills and business sensitivity, so that they could become self-reliant and successful entrepreneurs. Professor Rachna Sardana coordinated the event along with other staff members of the commerce department.

Bhagat Phool Singh Vishwavidyalaya

Sonepat: A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya (BPSMV) and the Directorate of Census Operations, Haryana (Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India). Under the MoU, a workstation will be set up by the directorate at BPSMV for research on sample micro data from census. Haryana Census Operations Director Lalit Jain and Vice-Chancellor Sudesh signed the MoU. The director said the MoU would play an important role in providing a reliable source of data to the research scholars. VC Sudesh expressed happiness over the signing of the MoU and said the MoU would be a milestone in the research journey of BPSMV. Dean Faculty of Social Sciences Ravi Bhushan conducted the programme. Later Director Jain inspected the workstation and also took stock of the facilities available there.

Chaudhary Devi Lal University

Sirsa: Chaudhary Devi Lal University, Sirsa, hosted a lecture in its Law Department, featuring retired professor Param Jeet Singh from Punjabi University, Patiala, as the chief guest. Professor Singh delivered an insightful talk on the ‘Changing Dimensions of Indian Laws in the Modern Era’, highlighting the continued relevance of laws from the British era and the key figures involved in Indian legal development. He engaged with students on topics ranging from the Constitution’s formation to significant amendments, discussing the incorporation of various institutions into India’s modern constitution and their role in national development.

Haryana Agricultural University

Hisar: A digital lab would be established at Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University to strengthen the social and economic upliftment of Scheduled Caste farmers and to aid in their capacity building. Vice-Chancellor Professor BR Kamboj, giving information, said a grant of Rs 60 lakh had been provided under the Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana (RKVY) of Haryana Government. In this lab, farmers would be trained and provided latest technical information related to agriculture sector.

