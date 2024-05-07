Students demand introduction of PG courses at women’s college

Our Correspondent

Sirsa, May 6

Students of the Government College for Women, Sirsa, are advocating the initiation of six additional postgraduate (PG) courses for the 2024-25 academic session. Both undergraduate and postgraduate classes for the session are slated to commence in June-July. The students voiced their desire for the introduction of PG programmes such as MCom and MBA. The request was formally submitted to the higher education department through the college’s portal.

Examinations for the 2023-24 session will conclude in May. After the declaration of the results, students will enter postgraduate programmes. Currently, only undergraduate courses are offered at the college and the students demanded introduction of six PG courses.

Priyanka, a students at the college, said she was in the final year of her graduation and wanted to pursue a master’s degree from the same college so she could easily complete her studies. She said her family could not send her outside for a master’s degree, and she had confidence in the women’s college.

According to another student Rajni, families are generally more comfortable with sending boys out to pursue academic courses, while they expect girls to study at nearby colleges. Introduction of the PG courses would provide female students security and all kinds of facilities, enhancing the level of education amongst women.

Principal Ram Kumar Jangra said the higher education department had been requested to permit the college to introduce PG courses based on the demand of the students. He said that applications had been submitted for introducing MA English, MA Hindi, MCom, MA Public Administration, MA Political Science, MBA and BA in Home Science. If approval is granted, these courses will commence from the 2024-25 session, he said, adding that after approval 40 seats would be allocated for each course.

The college’s admission nodal officer Dr Pradeep Kumar said that currently there were 430 seats available for BA, 160 for BCom, 40 for BBA, 120 for BCA, 80 for BSc Medical, and 160 for BSc Non-Medical and Computer Science in the college. However, there were none for postgraduate courses.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Sirsa