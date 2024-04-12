 Trash dumped on green belts : The Tribune India

Trash dumped on green belts

Trash dumped on green belts


Green belts in the city have turned into dumping grounds, with Udyog Vihar Phase 4 among the worst-hit areas. We have been approaching the authorities to clean green belts in the area, but to no avail. Unfortunately, the chairman of the pollution board, who visited the city recently, did not care to visit this area. The CM should visit the Millinnium City to see the reality behind sanitation drives. —Aman Chawla, Gurugram

Haphazardly parked trucks at Rani Bagh

Drivers often park trucks, carrying construction material, haphazardly near footpaths in the Rani Bagh market, causing inconvenience to pedestrians. The authorities should promptly address the problem of illegal parking in the area. —Kanchan, Delhi

Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

Poor sewerage poses disease outbreak threat

The poor sewerage system in Bhiwani town poses a threat of an outbreak of diseases. The authorities concerned should carry out a drive to clean the choked sewerage system. Residents in the affected localities find it tough to step out of their houses due to the sewage accumulated on streets. —Pradeep Kaushik, Bhiwani

Check banners, hoardings nailed to trees

Despite multiple campaigns and complaints, illegal hoardings can be seen affixed to trees across the district. The administration should take legal action against those who nail hoardings and banners on trees, causing damage to these. —Narender Sharma, Kurukshetra

Encroachment on road leads to jams

Encroachments on a road leading from Radio Station Chowk to Prem Nagar Chowk in Rohtak city cause traffic jams. Some ‘rehri’ owners have encroached upon one side of the road, while the other side is is treated almost like a parking lot by the shoppers. The MC authorities should construct a parking lot near the radio station to ease traffic congestion. —Rohtash, Rohtak

The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: [email protected]

