1 held with 4.62 gm heroin

Our Correspondent

Una, April 22

A Bangana police party arrested a Barsar resident in Hamirpur district after recovering heroin from his possession last night. The Una police said, acting on a tip-off, a police party stopped Sunil Kumar, a resident of Ward No. 4 in Barsar, for checking at Boul village here and recovered 4.62 grams of heroin from his possession. He was booked under the NDPS Act and arrested.

