11 tourists from Haryana injured in road accident on Chandigarh-Manali highway near Mandi

Tribune News Service

Dipender Manta

Mandi, May 25

A group of 13 tourists from Haryana were on Saturday injured in a road accident on the Chandigarh-Manali highway near Mandi.

The accident occurred when the tempo traveller they were traveling in collided with a truck at Vradhibir.

According to police, the tourists, who were exploring the area, suffered injuries of varying degrees. Three of them sustained severe injuries, while the remaining 10 suffered minor. The injured have been taken to a nearby hospital in Mandi town for treatment.

