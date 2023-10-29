17 Russian pilots debarred from paragliding tourney

Ravinder Sood

Palampur, October 28

The organisers of the Paragliding Pre-World Cup Championship being held at Bir-Billing in Kangra district have debarred 17 Russian and five Nepalese pilots from the event. All these pilots had applied for registration, but the Federation Aeronautic International (FAI) did not approve their names.

As many as 186 pilots had sought their entry for the event, but after the scrutiny of documents only 93 pilots were allowed to participate

Information gathered by The Tribune revealed that the Paragliding World Cup Association (PWCA), a Paris-based agency, remained neutral on the issue of participation of Russian pilots in the event. The PWCA is an international agency that organises such global adventure events and selects pilots.

It is learnt that such events are governed by the rules framed by the FAI, which is also an international agency. In earlier championships held at Bir-Billing, Russian pilots were allowed by the FAI to participate. However, for the current event their names were not cleared.

The officials of Bir Billing Paragliding Association (BPA) were tight lipped over the issue. However, unofficial sources said they were reportedly debarred because of tension between Russia and European countries over the Ukraine war. The European countries dominate the PWCA and the FAI. In case of Nepal, the spokesman of BPA said since there was no flying club in Nepal affiliated with the FAI. Therefore Nepalese pilots were not allowed to participate in the championship.

