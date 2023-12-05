6 from Kulgam die in Shimla accident

Tribune News Service

Shimla, December 4

Six persons were killed and six other sustained injuries after the vehicle in which they were travelling rolled down a deep gorge near Kadarghat area in Shimla district on Monday.

All deceased belonged to Kulgam district of Kashmir while those injured are from different parts of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

The incident took place when the pick-up vehicle was moving from Kadarghat area towards Basantpur. Four persons died on the spot after the vehicle fell into a deep gorge.

Sanjeev Gandhi, Superintendent of Police, Shimla, said, “After the vehicle in which they were travelling fell into a deep gorge, six persons died and six others were injured in Kararghat area of the district on Monday.”

“Four persons died on the spot while other two succumbed to injuries later. Six others were also injured. They are currently under treatment at the Indira Gandhi Medical College Hospital, (IGMCH).”

The deceased have been identified as Fareed (24), Gulab (43), Shabir (19), Talib (23), Gulzar (30), and Mushtaq (30). The injured are Ranjit, driver of the vehicle, Aslam, Talib Hussain, Akash Kumar, Ajay Thakur and Manjoor.

