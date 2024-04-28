90% poll-related complaints disposed of: Chief Electoral Officer

Tribune News Service

Shimla, April 27

Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Maneesh Garg today said almost 90 per cent of the 813 complaints received since the imposition of the model code of conduct had been disposed of.

Garg said 485 complaints were received through the National Grievances Service Portal (NGSP)/call centres on toll free number 1800-332-1950 at the state and district contact centres. Apart from this, 241 complaints were received through the state and district model code of conduct nodal officers and 87 complaints had been uploaded on the cVigil portal, he added.

The CEO said out of 485 complaints received through the call centres, 461 have been disposed off and 24 were pending for disposal in which action is being taken as per the norms. Similarly, 241 complaints were received through MCC nodal officers at the state and district level out of which 176 have been disposed off and 65 complaints are pending due to want of reports from respective departments and field offices where inquiries were underway.

“In cVigil portal, 87 complaints have been received out of which 44 have been dropped as these were found either fake or are test cases filed by the stakeholders to check the portal, and action has been taken on the remaining 43 complaints within 100 minutes,” he said.

Garg said the Election Department had disposed of 90 per cent of complaints received through various mediums. The highest number of cVigil complaints were received in Una district.

