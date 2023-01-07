Adopt TB patients, Guv urges varsities

Tribune News Service

Shimla, January 6

Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar today exhorted the university faculties to adopt tuberculosis (TB) patients under the Nikshay Mitra Yojana during a meeting with the Vice-Chancellors of six universities of the state at Raj Bhavan here. He also urged them to make students aware about the initiative.

He said, “The total number of TB patients in the state are quite less. The state can easily achieve the targets through concerted efforts with the National Health Mission at the district level.”

Arlekar spoke about the need to review the quality of education being imparted at universities from time to time with the collective efforts of professionals. He also encouraged the varsities to adopt online evaluation methods. “Online evaluation should be encouraged so that the examination results of the universities can be declared within the stipulated time,” he said.

He said medicinal plants should be planted on the campus of the universities and students should be made aware about their benefits. “Both agriculture and horticulture universities should jointly design a non-credit course for this and share it with other universities so that medicinal plants can reach every household,” he added.