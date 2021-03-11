Application for reporting forest fires in Himachal launched

Bharmour, May 1
Forest Minister Rakesh Pathania launched an application on Sunday at Bharmour for reporting forest fires. People can also inform such incidents on the Chief Minister’s helpline number 1100 and then further pressing the key number 4.
Pathania also presided over the 26th Jan Manch program at Bharmour. He said 90 per cent polling booths in the constituency had been connected with roads.
He directed the Jal Shakti Department to take necessary steps to upgrade the sewerage facility in surroundings of the town.
The minister told the authorities to convert the naked electricity wires with insulated cables in Bharmour market.
