Governor aks people to adopt 'Swadeshi'

Tribune News Service

Solan, August 14

Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar today said there was need to look in the past when foreign invaders destroyed our culture, traditions and education system.

“Our ancestors could not even think of freedom. A large number of Indians sacrificed their lives for our freedom. We need to understand the meaning of this freedom,” he said while addressing the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav at Nalagarh today.

Referring to the pain of Partition, the Governor said that there was a need to remember this sad incident in history. “We have to remember all the sacrifices owing to which we are a free nation today. We can remember our great freedom fighters by joining the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign which is not a subject of any party or organisation but of the whole country.”

He called upon the people to adopt ‘Swadeshi’.

Indresh Kumar, RSS leader, said such activities would inspire others to contribute to the national cause. He recalled various events related to the independence of the country.