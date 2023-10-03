Governor, CM pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, Shastri

Tribune News Service

Shimla, October 2

Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla and Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu paid floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi and former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri on their birth anniversaries here today.

The Governor reflected on the enduring legacy of Mahatma Gandhi and highlighted his unwavering commitment to truth and non-violence. The Governor praised Mahatma Gandhi for his deep-rooted connection with Indian traditions, marked by integrity and simplicity and stressed how his principles of Swadeshi, Swaraj, self-reliance and cleanliness “continue to inspire us all”.

In his message, Sukhu underlined how Mahatma Gandhi’s leadership and dedication to non-violence played a vital role in India’s struggle for Independence. The CM called upon the citizens to draw inspiration from his ideals and incorporate them in their lives.

Paying tribute to Lal Bahadur Shastri, the Governor said, “Shastri ji inspired the country to make it self-reliant by giving the slogan ‘Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan’. Shastri ji’s integrity, humility and simplicity will always inspire all countrymen.”

