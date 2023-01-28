Guv interacts with NRI students from West Asia

Shimla, January 27
Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar today interacted with students of Indian-origin from West Asian countries at Raj Bhavan. They are on a three-day visit to Himachal Pradesh.
Arlekar said, “Students of Indian-origin living abroad play the role of ambassadors of India, spreading the rich culture and heritage of the country worldwide.”
The Governor said that India was again emerging as a superpower in the world. He expressed his views on environmental protection, perspective of changing India and its vast democracy. He also called upon the students to remain connected to their cultural roots.
Arlekar welcomed them to ‘Devbhoomi’ and hoped that the natural beauty and clean environment of the state would attract them.
