High Court lists plea against CPS appointment for May 27

Shimla, May 22
The HP High Court has listed a petition challenging the appointment of Chief Parliamentary Secretaries (CPSs) for continuation of hearing on May 27.
A Division Bench comprising Justice Vivek Singh Thakur and Justice Bipin Chander Negi is hearing the matter on the day-to-day basis and after hearing the state government for three days continuously till May 22, it listed the petition for rebuttal arguments of the petitioners on May 27.
Today, Senior Advocate Dushyant Dave appeared before the court virtually on behalf of the state government and contended that the appointment of the CPSs was in consonance with the provisions of the State Act passed in this regard by the state Legislative Assembly and sought the dismissal of the petition.
The state government has engaged two Senior Advocates Dushyant Dave and Vivek Tankha to defend its case while Senior Advocates Maninder Singh and Ankush Dass Sood are representing the petitioners.
Una MLA Satpal Singh Satti and 11 other BJP MLAs had filed a petition in the high court alleging therein that no post of CPS existed in the Constitution or under any statue or Act passed by Parliament.
The petitioners contended that the state government had appointed six MLAs, namely Sanjay Awasthi (Arki), Sundar Singh Thakur (Kullu), Ram Kumar (Doon), Mohan Lal Brakta (Rohru), Ashish Butail (Palampur) and Kishori Lal (Baijnath) as CPS against the mandate of the Constitution.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Farmers protest LIVE updates: Farmers gather at Shambhu, Khanauri borders; to begin march towards PM Modi's rally venue in Patiala
PM Modi will start his poll campaign in Punjab by holding hi...
Modi in Patiala today, agitating farmers threaten to block all entry points to city
Union activists to march towards PM’s rally venue carrying b...
Midnight drama in Kharar’s Sunny Enclave as residents barge into power substation over long unscheduled frequent cuts
Free, uninterrupted power supply is one of the poll planks o...
Exercise restraint: EC ticks off BJP, Congress over divisive agenda
Nadda draws ire for communal barbs, Kharge over ‘threat to C...
There’s neither delay nor difference in voter turnout data, EC tells Supreme Court
Says attempts being made to create doubts about electoral pr...