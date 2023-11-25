Himachal Govt working on beautification of temples, infrastructure upgrade: Deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, November 24

The state government is making a plan to develop all the Shaktipeeths and temples of the state in a planned manner.

These temples will be given a grand look. Deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri said this at function organised by Satya Sai Organisation at Lanj in Kangra district today.

Agnihotri said that Himachal attracts lakhs of devotees every year from across the country. The state government has taken an important initiative to e-connect the major temples of the state which will ensure darshan to the devotees while sitting at home.

The government has launched a pilot scheme to provide online booking facility for hawan, bhandara and jagran ceremonies in the temples of the state. Devotees can also connect with priests of temple through digital platform.

He said the government is working on beautification of major temples and development of infrastructure to make the experience of pilgrims more pleasant. Special emphasis is being given on providing better facilities to the devotees in the temples. The pilgrimage places of the state are the centre points of tourism. With this in mind, a plan is being prepared to develop the temples so that along with pilgrimage, local people can also get employment opportunities. Land has been acquired to give a grand look to Chintpurni Temple. Steps should be taken to provide better facilities in various temples, including Mrikula Devi Temple in Lahaul, Suryadev Temple in Rampur and Chairasi Temple of Chamba, the Deputy CM said.

He said Darshan Scheme has been started by the Transport Department for devotees. It will also be ensured that the offerings from the temples are utilised for the convenience of devotees.

Agnihotri said the government is taking effective steps for the preservation of art and folk culture. In this regard, an initiative has been taken to provide recognition to the various arts of Himachal across the country.

