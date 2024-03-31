INDIA VOTES 2024: Minister questions Kangana’s ‘absence’ during rain disaster

Shimla, March 30
Public Works Department Minister Vikramaditya Singh here today took a jibe at BJP candidate from Mandi Kangana Ranaut for calling herself the daughter of Himachal Pradesh. He asked her that why did she remembered Himachal Pradesh only during the elections.
The minister, while addressing mediapersons here, said why didn’t she remember the state when it faced the biggest ever natural disaster last year. “Kangana has a house in Mandi as well as in Manali but did she met with people, who were affected by the natural disaster, even for one day,” he asked.
“Both Mandi and Manali witnessed immense loss of property due to the rain disaster but she was nowhere to be seen. Many houses, bridges and roads were damaged in Mandi and Kullu districts due to which the state suffered huge losses but Kangana did not visited these places at that time,” he added.
Vikramaditya said now she was saying that she was the daughter of Himachal, but she would have to answer about her absence during the rain disaster. “A daughter is not only a daughter during the election time, but a daughter during both good and bad times,” he added.
However, the minister made it clear that he had no animosity with Kangana. “If someone makes a derogatory remark against her during the elections, I will be the first one to condemn it,” he added.
