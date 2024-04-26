JBT teacher who came to Seraj village school drunk suspended

Tribune News Service

Mandi, April 25

A JBT teacher, Khim Singh, posted at Government Primary School, Sobli, under Jainsla Panchayat of Seraj Assembly constituency in Mandi district was suspended today by the Deputy Director of Elementary Education, Mandi, after a video of him taking a class in a drunken state went viral on social media yesterday.

After parents of students had lodged a protest against the teacher and demanded stern action against him, Mandi DC Apoorv Devgan had directed the Deputy Director to initiate an inquiry against the said teacher.

