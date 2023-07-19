Paragliding halted at Bir-Billing

Our Correspondent

Palampur, July 18

The Kangra district administration has imposed a complete ban on paragliding at Bir-Billing in Kangra district till September 15.

No solo or tandem flights will be allowed from Billing.

A senior government official said that the Bir-Billing Paragliding Association had been asked to withdraw all fliers from Billing immediately.

