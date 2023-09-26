Participants from 28 countries to take part in paragliding event

Tribune News Service

Shimla, September 25

The official website and promo for the Pre-World Cup Paragliding competition was launched by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu here on Monday.

The paragliding competition will take place at Bir-Billing in Kangra district from October 26 onwards. Around 159 participants from 28 countries have got themselves registered for the event being organised jointly by the Billing Paragliding Association and the Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation.

Paragliders from the USA, Australia, New Zealand, France, Sweden, Germany, China, South Africa, Belgium, the United Arab Emirates, Iran, Kazakhstan, Norway, Nepal, Vietnam, the Czech Republic, Bulgaria, Canada and the paragliding teams of Indian Air Force, Army, and Navy will participate in the event. They will be given rankings per international norms.

A press statement issued by the government said that the event had received approval from both the Federation of Aeronautical International Paragliding World Cup Commission and Aero Club India.

For safety purpose, two teams from the Army Adventure Wing and the Indian Air Force Adventure Wing with dedicated rescue teams will be there to respond swiftly to any unforeseen emergencies. Besides, helicopters will also be available, further bolstering comprehensive safety measures.

The CM said that this remarkable destination had long been an attraction for renowned paragliders from around the globe drawn by its breathtaking vistas and ideal flying conditions.

“The Pre-World Cup in which participants from 28 countries are participating will augment the government’s resolve of promoting adventure sports,” Sukhu said.

