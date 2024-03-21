Place on record policy for curbing drug menace: HP High Court

Shimla, March 20
The HP High Court today directed the state government to place on record policy, if any, framed by the government for control of drug menace within the state.
A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice MS Ramachandra Rao and Justice Jyotsna Rewal Dua passed this order on a public interest litigation (PIL) highlighting the issue of illicit trade of drug in the state.
The amicus curie requested the court to grant more time to him for giving suggestions for the control of drug menace on the basis of the material furnished by the state. The court granted him time for making suggestions and listed the matter for further hearing on April 22.
The court had on December 26, 2023, directed the state to place on record the policy for controlling drug menace. It had also directed the state to place on record the activities of District-Level Narco Coordination Centre Committees along with the status report.
