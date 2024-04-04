Respect others, earn respect: Vikramaditya to Kangana

Tribune News Service

Mandi, April 3

Public Works Department Minister Vikramaditya Singh said here today that BJP candidate Kangana Ranaut should learn to respect others if she wants respect for herself. Targeting Kangana, he said, “You do character assassination of others. It is not hidden from anyone what remarks you made against your co-stars.”

“I consider Kangana as my sister and I oppose any such comment against her which is derogatory. We respect women and we will fight this election on public issues. Kangana should tell the public where she was during the time of the rain disaster last year, when people of Mandi and Kullu districts suffered a lot,” he added.

The major destruction occurred in Sarkaghat and Seraj area of Mandi district. Did she visit the flood-affected people of Sarkaghat area, which she claims is her native place? he questioned.

“Now Kangana is trying to woo voters by talking in local dialect with people by saying that I am your daughter. It is very strange that at the time of election, now she realised that she is daughter of Mandi but when a major disaster took place here, she did not consider it necessary to enquire about the well-being of flood-affected people,” he remarked.

He said the BJP government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Centre was misusing Central agencies like the CBI and the ED to scare the Opposition leaders. Yesterday, a leader of AAP Sanjay Singh was granted bail by the court because in six months of his custody in the jail, the ED could not establish the money trail of the alleged scam.

Targeting the BJP, he said that Jai Ram Thakur could not raise the issues concerning the state with the Central leadership when he was Chief Minister. In Congress there is full freedom for party workers and they can raise their issues directly with the Central leadership.

“At the time of rain disaster last year, when a special session was held to demand a special relief package for the state government from the Centre, the BJP MLAs, including Jai Ram Thakur, did not support the state government. Now, on what basis, the BJP is asking the voters to support their candidate,” he added.

“Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu released a package of Rs 4,500 crore to help the flood-affected victims in the state,” he said.

Senior Congress leader Kaul Singh Thakur targeted the BJP and said the PM could not address issues of unemployment and inflation.

District Congress president Prakash Chaudhary urged the voters to work hard to ensure victory of party candidate in the Lok Sabha election from the Mandi seat.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Kangana Ranaut #Mandi